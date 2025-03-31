Nicky Butt is reportedly training with Burnley amid their push for promotion to the Premier League.

According to Alan Nixon, the former midfielder has been working with the team as they look to move into the top two in the Championship in the final weeks of the campaign.

The 50-year-old previously worked at underage level at Manchester United, but departed the club in 2021.

He previously held a role with Salford City, and he has now linked up with a former colleague at the League Two club, Chris Casper with this move to Burnley.

Nicky Butt training with Burnley

It is understood that Butt has been helping out with the younger players at Burnley, with Parker’s focus on building up the first team squad for their Premier League promotion challenge.

It has come as a surprise that he has moved away from the Salford role due to his connections to the club.

However, he has now made a return to coaching elsewhere, working with Burnley in the closing weeks of the campaign.

It remains unclear whether this will lead to a long-term role with the Lancashire outfit.

But he does have plenty of experience working with underage players, so could prove a real asset to the club.

Butt worked with Man United’s underage squad from 2016 up until his departure in 2021, where current Burnley star Hannibal Mejbri first came through the ranks before his switch to Turf Moor.

Burnley’s promotion push

Burnley's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Bristol City (H) 1-0 win Swansea City (A) 2-0 win West Brom (H) 1-1 Luton Town (H) 4-0 win Cardiff City (A) 2-1 win

Burnley are currently third in the Championship table, level on points with second place Leeds United going into the final seven games.

Parker’s side have won five of their last six league fixtures, with their sights set on promotion to the Premier League.

Next up for the Clarets is a trip to face Frank Lampard’s Coventry City side on 5 April in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Butt can be a valuable asset to Burnley

Butt earned a lot of plaudits for his work at underage level at Man United under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

If he can come in and help with the development of younger players then that could be a big asset for the Clarets.

Hannibal will know him too from coming through the ranks at Old Trafford, and there is work he can do to help the first team in general for these final weeks of the campaign.

If Butt is interested in getting back into coaching away from Salford, then this could be a smart move for all parties.