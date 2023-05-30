Stoke City endured an underwhelming campaign in the Championship.

Alex Neil’s side settled for a mid-table finish, sitting 16th in the standings come the final day of the term.

The Potters were 16 points adrift of the top six for a finish, ending up closer to the relegation zone than the play-off places.

Can Stoke City compete for promotion next season?

Neil will be hoping to oversee a stronger, more competitive campaign from the team next year as the club aims for promotion back to the Premier League.

There were some signs of life at the Bet365 Stadium that this Stoke side has what it takes to fight for a top half of the table position, but inconsistency proved the team’s downfall.

Ahead of the busy summer period, we take a look at the club’s highest earners, with figures courtesy of Capology.

Who is Stoke City’s highest earner?

Loan signings Axel Tuanzebe and Ki-Hana Hoever were both the team’s two highest earners last season, although it is unclear who was paying for their salaries during their time at Stoke.

The pair reportedly earn £50,000 and £40,385 a week respectively.

Within the first team squad of permanent figures, Sam Clucas was Stoke’s highest earner last season.

The midfielder is on an estimated weekly salary of £35,000, equalling £1.8 million per year.

Other high earners include the likes of Dwight Gayle and Ben Wilmot, who both earn £20,000 a week at Stoke.

How much did Nick Powell make at Stoke City?

Powell’s salary amounted to an estimated weekly figure of £16,538, which was the equivalent of £860,000 a year.

The forward signed for the Potters in 2019, playing over 100 times for the club in the subsequent four years.

However, his time with the club is set to come to an end this summer, with no new contract expected to be agreed.

Powell was an important figure under previous manager Michael O’Neill, but fell down the pecking order following his dismissal last August.

Injuries also hampered his progress, with availability proving a big issue during his time at Stoke.

The 29-year-old made just 23 starts in the league across the last two seasons, having previously been a consistent presence in the squad.

Powell had contributed 12 goals and three assists from 38 league appearances in 2020-21, which made him a key part of O’Neill’s side, but injuries have caused him to regress, leading to an exit from the club this summer.