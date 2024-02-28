Highlights Powell stepped up to fill Croasdale's shoes adeptly despite normally being an attacking player, showcasing adaptability and defensive prowess.

County's depth in holding midfield is lacking, with Croasdale's injury revealing the need for versatile players like Powell to step in and perform.

While Powell's passing accuracy was criticized by fans, his defensive discipline was strong, hinting at potential success in his new role going forward.

Nick Powell was asked to take up an unfamiliar role in Stockport County's scoreless draw against Swindon Town last weekend, but he took the change in his stride, despite dividing the opinion among some fans.

The Hatters have played a single holding midfielder in front of the backline throughout the season, and the player tasked with this job has ordinarily been the ever-reliable Ryan Croasdale.

However, prior to the game, it was revealed that Croasdale had been ruled out through injury, leaving a gap at the base of the midfield which few County players are naturally equipped to fill.

As the game progressed, it quickly became apparent that it was Powell who had been handed the reins and, despite being an entirely different profile of player, showed signs that he could be the man to step in Croasdale's shoes while he recovers.

Croasdale's injury is a blow to County

It came as somewhat of a shock that the 29-year-old was absent from the line-up, having only been away from the matchday squad for two league games this season, both coming at the beginning of the campaign.

Following the game, it was revealed that the defensive midfielder had recently had hernia surgery and will be out of the squad for the next few weeks but will return before the end of the season.

Croasdale's League Two season so far, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 27 (4) Minutes played 2221 Tackles per 90 2 Interceptions per 90 1.3 Pass success rate 75.7% Key passes per 90 0.5

Depth in this area has been lacking for County all season, with Callum Camps and Will Collar the only other two that have experience in this role, both of whom have had injury struggles of their own this year, which meant neither were available for selection on Saturday.

Powell surprised with his defensive discipline

Such is his pedigree in the game, having played the majority of his football in the Championship after leaving Manchester United, Powell can often be found drifting around the pitch in search of space to receive the ball or pick out a pass.

However, the holding role in front of the defence requires greater discipline, especially during a time when many of Dave Challinor's first-choice defenders are also out with injury.

As would be expected, Powell played his adapted role with a different style to Croasdale, using his increased field of view to try and pick out long passes to the Hatters' forwards, but he also carried out his defensive duties surprisingly well.

He won seven of his eight ground duels and eight of his 11 aerial duels, both more than anybody else on the pitch for County, and also had more successful tackles than anyone else in Challinor's side.

He narrowly missed out on being FotMob's highest-rated player for the game, primarily due to an incredible performance between the sticks by Swindon goalkeeper Jack Bycroft, but it goes to show that Powell took the unfamiliar role in his stride.

Related Stockport County fans should prepare for potential Connor Lemonheigh Evans exit: View He's been one of the stand-out performers at Edgeley Park in recent weeks, but a move away could still be his next step this summer

Forward play was frustrating at times, but early signs were positive

If it is to be Powell in that deeper role for the coming few weeks, it is promising that the element of his game that may have been expected to cause difficulties, namely his defensive attributes, proved to be stronger than expected.

There is little doubt that Powell knows how to pick out a pass and create chances, but it was his forward play that came in for the most criticism following the draw on Saturday.

With a pass accuracy of 68 percent, and just five of his eleven long balls hitting their target, it's easy to see how the County faithful could become frustrated at their star summer signing.

However, those stats also display wider issues with a County side lacking in confidence and rhythm, so it cannot entirely rest on the shoulders of Powell.

Related Nick Powell footage quashes any Stockport County fear: View One of the headline League Two moves of the summer looks to be clicking into gear for the Hatters

At mulitple points throughout the game, Powell played a pass to a player that had stopped their run, or not noticed the space available to run into. With a player like Powell, passing stats will never be perfect as he tasks himself with playing riskier passes in an attempt to create chances.

Despite having scored just one goal in four games, County throughout this season have shown they have the talent going forward, meaning that attacking confidence is bound to reappear over the coming weeks and, when it does, Powell's ability to pick out tricky passes from deep will become a real weapon.

Swindon, currently sitting in 16th place, will not be the toughest test County face this season, despite the disappointing result. Although Powell has shown positive early signs in that deeper role, it will be a greater task still when he has to face the intensity of a deadlier attacking outfit.

Injuries suggest he will be taking on that challenge, but signs at this stage point towards it being a forced improvisation that may have some merit as a tactical option going forward.