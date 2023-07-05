Former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell has linked up with Stockport County's pre-season training camp ahead of a possible move to Edgeley Park, as per Football Insider.

What is the latest on Nick Powell's future?

Powell has now been of interest to two clubs in League Two, with Wrexham also linked to the 29-year-old who was released by Stoke City following the expiration of his contract.

The attacking midfielder hasn't lived up to the potential first set upon himself by the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson when at Manchester United more than a decade ago, and despite the occasional flash of brilliance, his four-year spell at the Bet365 Stadium was mixed to say the least, ending with 26 goals in 119 appearances.

The initial reports linking Powell to the Racecourse Ground came on June 20th from the Daily Mirror, as the Red Dragons look to go one better than Stockport were able to ilast season and achieve back-to-back promotions from the National League through to League One.

Since his release from the Potters, he is believed to have been training with his first professional club Crewe Alexandra as per the Manchester Evening News whilst the reported deal for Powell to join Phil Parkinson's team was being agreed behind the scenes. However, it was revealed later on by North Wales live that "Wrexham are negotiating a deal with Nick Powell and talks are at an advanced stage - he is speaking to other clubs though so nothing has been finalised."

Will Nick Powell join Stockport County and what statement would it make?

Whilst these rumours circulate, it leaves Powell with three good potential options in their own right. The option of rejoining Crewe would be seen as a feel-good story for outsiders, after leaving the club after their League Two play-off final success in 2012, but Stockport and Wrexham may have the edge due to the financial power they present.

Powell would not be earning near the £16,000 he was reportedly on at Stoke, but regardless the 29-year-old would more than likely be one of League Two's highest earners if a move is to be completed in this summer transfer window.During the 2022/23 season under the management of Alex Neil, Powell only featured 26 times for Stoke, scoring on four occasions.

However, if they are able to maintain his fitness levels, there is no doubt that a player with such ability has the potential to be the difference maker for a club like Stockport if they are to continue competing at the top end of League Two after last season's agonising defeat against Carlisle United at Wembley.

His experience of playing at a higher level for multiple years would more than benefit Dave Challinor's side, adding strength in depth to the County midfield alongside the likes of Antoni Sarcevic and Callum Camps.

A transfer of this calibre would also further enhance the reputation of League Two, adding to the likes of Ben Foster and David McGoldrick as one of the division's high profile signings in this summer window.