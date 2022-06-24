Nick Pope sends farewell message to Burnley supporters

Nick Pope completed his move from Burnley to Newcastle United on an undisclosed fee on Thursday.

The eight-time England international signed a four-year deal on Tyneside and will be hoping to establish himself as the club’s number one glovesman under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies put together a very impressive second half of the season to pull away from the relegation zone with ease and will fancy their chances of improving on their 11th placed finish.

The 30-year-old made 155 appearances for the Clarets after arriving from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2016, and will be remembered as a key figure in the club’s excellent six-season stint in the Premier League.

Pope took to Instagram to send a farewell message to Burnley supporters.

He wrote: “Burnley, thank you for everything you have given me in the last 6 years.

“It was a true honour to represent your club, your town.

“Your unwavering support was unbelievable for myself and the team.

“Every time putting on the shirt was magic.

“Last season still hurts and will stay with me forever I imagine but so will many happy memories like helping to bring European football to Turf Moor.

“Thank you also to the staff I worked with and the lads in the dressing room, on and off the pitch you made it an absolute joy.

“See you soon my brothers.”

Pope’s chances of going to the World Cup with England later this year have substantially increased with the move to St James’ Park, but he will likely have to impress Gareth Southgate with his distribution to earn a spot on the plane.

The Verdict

Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow both have three years remaining on their contract at Newcastle, but will not be holding out for much playing time next term, at least in the league, due to Pope’s arrival.

Managers who are trying to alter the style of play of their new side will often prioritise signing a new goalkeeper, and that appears to be the case with Howe bringing in Pope.

The 30-year-old is not known for playing the ball out from the back, but it is not something that he has had the chance to showcase while playing at Burnley.

European football will be a long term target in the North East, and it will be interesting to see if they can get there in Pope’s time at the club.