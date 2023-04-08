Newcastle United shot-stopper Nick Pope has taken to Twitter to congratulate his former side on their promotion to the Premier League, posting after their victory against Middlesbrough.

It looked as though the Clarets may have missed the opportunity to secure promotion when Chuba Akpom equalised from the penalty spot following Ashley Barnes' opener.

However, Connor Roberts popped up in the box in the 66th minute to ensure that it was a very good Friday for Vincent Kompany's men who have been superb for the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign despite a rebuild last summer.

How did Burnley get themselves back to the Premier League?

Initially struggling to turn draws into victories during the very early stages of the campaign, they have been extremely consistent ever since then, losing their last league game back in November with that defeat coming away at automatic promotion candidates Sheffield United.

Although that humiliating 5-2 away loss is one Vincent Kompany will have been keen to forget, this turned out to be a minor blip for the Clarets who performed extremely well despite the fact there were so many signings and departures last summer.

The arrival of more players in January could have easily disrupted the Lancashire side's rhythm - but this added depth paid dividends for them as they were able to keep winning - with the sale of Pope, Nathan Collins and others allowing them to spend during the winter.

What did Nick Pope post after last night's match?

Pope is now plying his trade for Newcastle who are looking to secure a spot in Europe and finish as high in the top-tier table as they can.

With this in mind, he wouldn't have had too much time to think about his former club - and will still be glad that he took the chance to move to St James' Park considering how well the Magpies are doing.

However, he has still kept an eye on them, posting last night: "Congratulations Burnley. Joy to watch this season, never in doubt."

Pope's role in Burnley's promotion

Although he didn't play a single minute for the Clarets this season, his sale helped to bring others in including Arijanet Muric, who has been a reasonably decent replacement for the current Newcastle man.

Alan Pace and Kompany could have easily decided to keep hold of him in their quest to get back to the top tier at the first time of asking - but they took the brave decision to cash in on the stopper.

The sales of others also allowed them to spend more and you feel they wouldn't have been able to bring in as many players as they did if it wasn't for these departures.

This depth has proved to be crucial for them with their strong bench helping them to turn games around and secure draws and victories, so you could definitely say that Pope has played a part in their success this term.

These sales may also allow the Clarets to spend a little bit more this summer and that could end up being the difference between survival and relegation.