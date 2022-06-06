Nick Pope from Burnley to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Nottingham Forest are preparing for life in the Premier League after winning promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Dane Murphy and Steve Cooper will likely have a busy few months ahead as they look to strengthen the squad to ensure the Reds can extend their stay in the top flight past just one season.

With Burnley relegated back to the Championship, England international Nick Pope looks as though he could depart this summer with Forest among the clubs linked with the shot-stopper.

We’ve had a look at what we know so far to work out whether it is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

According to The Sun, Burnley are willing to sell Pope at the right price following their relegation to the Championship.

What that price will be remains to be seen as the Clarets are said to want £40 million while sources close to the player believe a move can be forced through at around £10 million.

A fee somewhere between those two seems the most likely and the report claims that Forest are ready to try a low bid for him.

However, that may not be realistic given the competition that the Reds face – with Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham United also linked.

Pope’s contract runs until next summer but the North West club do have the option of a 12-month extension.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Nottingham Forest fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 When were the club founded? 1860 1865 1870 1875

Is it likely to happen?

I’m not convinced this one will happen.

While he can be a little unreliable, Cooper already has a first choice keeper in Brice Samba and with plenty of other areas needing bolstering to make his squad Premier League ready this summer, it seems unlikely he’ll go for Pope unless a cheap deal can be done.

Given the competition and his international pedigree, it would not be a surprise to see another top flight club with a bit more financial muscle make a move for the 30-year-old.

As it’s a World Cup year, Pope will want to go somewhere and be first choice but Burnley will want to be significantly compensated and that may just rule out the City Ground.