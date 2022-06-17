Nick Pope from Burnley to Newcastle United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Nick Pope seems likely to be a man on the move this summer transfer window, with Burnley dropping down into the Sky Bet Championship ahead of the 22/23 season.

The goalkeeper is one of the best around but he could only do so much last season, and ultimately the Clarets ended up in the second tier.

Pope seems like a player that will move sooner rather than later this summer, then, and Sky Sports reports Newcastle are eager to bring him in.

Here, then, we assess that potential transfer…

Is it a good potential move?

For Newcastle it is.

Pope is pushing for that number 1 spot for England so it’s obvious he is a talented goalkeeper.

He knows the Premier League well, now, and this could be the big move for him that potentially elevates him even further as a player.

Newcastle would be hard pressed to get in a better goalkeeper realistically speaking this summer.

Would he start?

There’s every chance that he would.

Newcastle wouldn’t be looking at adding another goalkeeper of Pope’s quality if they did not feel as though they wanted someone that could come in and start.

Pope is good enough to start for most sides in the Premier League and you would expect that to be the case on Tyneside.

What does he offer?

He’s a real solid package.

He’s got great reflexes and can get down to shots with ease, whilst also having the physical presence in the box to command his area and deal with aerial crosses.

He’s worked on having the ball at his feet, too, and that will work well with the style of play Eddie Howe wants to play at Newcastle.

