Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Gary Penrice for a role behind the scenes at the Yorkshire club.

According to Football Insider, the former Celtic scout is set to join the Whites ahead of their return to Championship football.

The 59-year-old is planning to join the recruitment staff at Elland Road as the club looks to beef up the department behind the scenes.

There is currently an overhaul of the recruitment department at Leeds following the completion of 49ers Enterprises’ takeover of the club earlier this summer.

The new owners acted to bring in Daniel Farke as the newest manager, with a backroom team set to be built to work alongside the German to improve player transfers.

Who is Gary Penrice?

Penrice has a vast level of experience working in football, having done so since 2006.

He has worked at a number of clubs in England, as well as with Scottish giants Celtic.

His previous experience includes spending time with Everton, Leicester City, QPR and Stoke City.

The veteran has been brought in by Nick Hammond, who has been placed as an interim football advisor as the club searches for a new director of football.

Victor Orta previously held the role at Elland Road, but was dismissed from his position in April following a poor run of form under new manager Javi Gracia.

Hammond knows Penrice from his time at Celtic, where he worked as the head of football operations, and pair are now set to reunite at Elland Road.

He has recommended that Penrice be brought into the fold at the Yorkshire club.

Penrice will be tasked with identifying potential player transfers that will help Farke’s side compete for promotion to the top flight at the first attempt.

How has Leeds United’s transfer business gone so far this summer?

Leeds have made one new signing to the first team squad so far in this transfer window.

Ethan Ampadu has arrived part of a £7 million agreement with Chelsea that also includes a further £3 million based on add-ons.

The Yorkshire club are also working on the signing of Karl Darlow from Newcastle United, with the shot-stopper closing in on a potential move to Elland Road.

Other incomings are expected this summer as Farke looks to shape the squad to his liking.

However, a number of departures are also expected with several first team members being linked with moves away from the club.

Leeds have already seen the likes of Rodrigo Moreno and Robin Koch depart the club so far this off-season.

Will Gary Penrice be a good signing for Leeds United?

Penrice will bring with him a vast level of experience working in the game.

While it is impossible to judge whether he can repeat the success he’s had at other clubs, it is a promising arrival for Leeds.

That Hammond has recommended him due to their time together at Celtic is promising, with the Scottish giants making some impressive signings in recent years.

Leeds will be hoping he can get up to speed quickly so that the club can get working on identifying and signing new targets soon, rather than leaving it until the final days of the window.