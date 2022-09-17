Nicholls & Holmes impress, Anjorin underwhelms: Huddersfield Town player ratings following 1-0 win v Cardiff City

Huddersfield Town picked up their second win of the Championship season this afternoon, beating Cardiff City 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Danny Schofield lost his job at Huddersfield earlier in the week, with Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley in the dugout for today’s clash.

Jordan Rhodes’ early goal was the difference in the game, alongside Lee Nicholls’ 21st minute penalty save from Callum Robinson.

Check out Football League World’s Huddersfield player ratings below:

Huddersfield Town player ratings

Lee Nicholls – 7: Crucial penalty save from Robinson will steal the headlines, yet this was much more like what Huddersfield fans expect of their popular goalkeeper in other areas.

Ollie Turton – 7: Looked better in a back-four and contributed to a clean sheet. Some real bravery at the back post late on to keep that intact.

Tom Lees – 6: Managed Robinson well enough early on and was another that looked more comfortable. Still feels he’s maybe got *that* error in him.

Michal Helik – 8: Solid and read the game well throughout, putting his head and foot in time after time. Stepped up even more impressively during the dying embers of the game.

Yuta Nakayama – 6: Strong when he needed to be and looked to get forwards in the second-half. Helped see off Jaden Philogene by half-time.

David Kasumu – 7: A real effort to make sure Huddersfield were busy in the midfield, recovering possession and competing for second balls. Massive positive since returning from injury.

Etienne Camara – 8: Excellent on his first Championship start alongside Kasumu in midfield: tackling, passing and covering plenty of ground. Important tackle on Robinson in the second-half.

Duane Holmes – 8: Set the tone with a couple of good early recoveries and was involved in the build-up to Rhodes’ opener. Always a threat in-behind and not afraid to do his defensive work.

Jack Rudoni – 6: Pushed up into an advanced role on the left but was quiet in comparison to Holmes on the opposite side. Spurned a big chance in the second-half before he was taken off.

Tino Anjorin – 4: Clumsy (and maybe unfortunate) to concede the penalty during a flat first-half performance. Replaced at the break.

Jordan Rhodes – 7: Superb finish to opening the scoring during a bright Town start and led the line with purpose throughout. Justified the decision to start him.

Subs

Danny Ward (for Anjorin) – 6: Played off Rhodes in a No.10 position and did well, having more influence than Anjorin.

Pat Jones (for Rudoni) – 6: A really lively attacking display on the left but appeared to frustrate his coaches with a lack of tracking back at times.

Sorba Thomas (for Holmes) – 5: Ran well in his time on the pitch, using up precious seconds. Somehow managed to miss a huge chance for 2-0 in the 94th minute.

Luke Mbete (for Rhodes) – n/a: On to waste time at the start of four minutes added time at the end of the second-half.