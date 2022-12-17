Nicholls 6/10, Simpson a handful: Huddersfield Town player ratings after 2-0 Watford defeat

Huddersfield Town slipped seven points adrift of safety this afternoon following a 2-0 defeat to Watford at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mark Fotheringham’s side were undone by Watford’s star forward, Joao Pedro, whose second-half brace was enough to break his improving defence down.

The table paints a bleak picture for Huddersfield heading into Christmas, though, with the Terriers bottom and seven points behind Hull City in 21st; five points separate them and Wigan Athletic in 23rd, too, with Fotheringham’s side at risk of getting cut adrift in the division.

Here’s how we rated the performance of the Huddersfield side this afternoon:

Lee Nicholls – 6: Beaten twice by Pedro but pulled off a trio of saves from Ismaila Sarr across the afternoon, including an absolute peach in the second-half.

Tom Lees – 6: Crucial block to deny Davis in the first-half and was part of a solid defensive effort against a brilliant attacking unit, despite the scoreline.

Michal Helik – 6: Showing a really good level of defending, albeit lucky to not concede a penalty for tussling with Davis.

Will Boyle – 6: Growing into his role in the side and produced a nicely timed sliding challenge on Sarr in the first-half. Some other good, commanding moments aerially.

Sorba Thomas – 5: Created chances with a couple of his set-pieces and looked to provide some spark in open play, too, whether that was from right wingback or further forwards.

Jonathan Hogg – 6: Brought both calm and bite to midfield when needed in the early stages. Seemed to struggle to play his usual game on a yellow card.

Etienne Camara – 5: Really busy start and picked up a lot of ball in relieving areas. Not as impressive as he has been this season, though.

Josh Ruffels – 6: Looked to get forwards well and was largely solid defensively. Would like to see more from him attack-wise from wingback all the same.

Brahima Diarra – 4: Brings good energy to the side but couldn’t find the space to really hurt Watford like Fotheringham might’ve hoped. Picked up a booking, which, like Hogg, impacted his performance.

Jack Rudoni – 5: Gave away the ball cheaply for Pedro’s goal, which was disappointing. Picked up some good positions out on the left but too many hesitant moments on the whole.

Danny Ward – 5: Tried to link play and battled hard with Watford’s centre-backs in the first-half. Again, though, starved of anything clearcut when it came to chances.

Subs

Tyreece Simpson – 5: Looks a real handful and Fotheringham will hope that when he’s fully fit he can start delivering goals before things get more desperate.

Ben Jackson – 4: Had the bravery to take on a shooting chance that was reasonably close, yet gave up possession quite a lot during a tough period on the left.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden – 5: On at right-back as Huddersfield switched to a four-man defence to chase the game.

Jordan Rhodes – 4: Missed a glorious chance to paint a prettier picture with the scoreline at the end. Should be scoring.