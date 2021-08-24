‘Nice to see a change of shape’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to team news ahead of Wolves clash

Nottingham Forest take on Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the City Ground this evening.

The Reds booked their place in the round of the competition with a win over Bradford City last time out, with Joao Carvalho notching a brace.

Since then, Forest have fallen to three further defeats in the Championship, losing their opening four games of the campaign for only the second time in 67 years.

Tonight gives them a chance to take a break from their disappointing league form, with Hughton’s men facing Premier League side Wolves on Trentside.

As he did in the previous round, Hughton has opted to name a number of young academy players in his starting line-up this evening.

Ethan Horvath makes his second appearance for the club, whilst it’s the same back four who started against Bradford who start this evening.

James Garner, meanwhile, makes his first appearance since re-joining the club on Sunday, and he is expected to partner Tyrese Fornah and Jack Colback in midfield.

In the final third, natural central midfielder Oliver Hammond and Ateef Konate start either side of Lewis Grabban.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…

Johnson on his way out imo, nice to see a change of shape. Fornah x garner 🤩 — matt (@mattnffc_) August 24, 2021

i can’t figure out what formation we are playing — Josh Hales (@joshhales9) August 24, 2021

STILL colback gets a game 😂 — Lewis Morris (@lewis_nffc) August 24, 2021

Refreshing 👌⚽️ — Mattyboy24 (@mattyboy2404) August 24, 2021

Garner gonna carry us again, tears in my eyes — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) August 24, 2021

Getting smashed tonight — Forest are Magic 🪄 (@MichaeAndrew1) August 24, 2021

Great to see Fernandes back 👍 — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) August 24, 2021