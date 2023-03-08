“Nice to prove everyone wrong” – Burnley star happy to have silenced doubters

Burnley attacker Ashley Barnes believes many pundits wrote the Clarets off at the start of the season and is delighted to have proved them wrong, speaking to the Burnley Express.

Vincent Kompany faced adversity during the early stages of the season with his side undergoing a rebuild in the summer, with former key men Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all sealing returns to the Premier League last summer.

This, combined with the departures of others, left the Clarets needing quite a few players and with the club bringing in several additions, it would have been a daunting task for Kompany as he looked to make a strong start to the campaign whilst some first-teamers were still settling into life at Turf Moor.

They struggled to turn draws into wins during the very early stages of the campaign – but they have been extremely consistent throughout much of the season – sitting 17 points clear of third place, losing just two of their 35 league games and conceding at a rate of fewer than one goal per game.

With this, the Lancashire outfit are on course to seal automatic promotion shortly after the international break.

There would have been understandable doubters before the start of the season considering their rebuild – but Barnes is delighted to have proved them wrong.

He said: “The table doesn’t lie and you look at it and think, ‘wow’, especially with all the new people who have come in.

“The whole thing has gelled so quickly. I think everyone will have written us off at the start of the season, so it is nice to prove everyone wrong and show what you are about.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why some people would have doubted them – because they are a new squad and some of the players who joined had never plied their trade in England before.

Their departures also have to be considered because Pope was an ever-present figure for them, Collins would have been extremely useful at this level, Tarkowski was a real asset, Mee would have been a useful experienced head, McNeil probably would have thrived at this level and Cornet was one of their better players last term.

However, they did manage to retain some of their stars including Josh Brownhill and Kompany has proven to be an excellent appointment for the Clarets, with the 36-year-old still inexperienced but proving his worth already.

You feel the former Manchester City captain will only improve as a coach in the coming years and that’s exciting for the club, although they do need to have a contingency plan in place to deal with his future departure.

It won’t be long before other clubs start to take a look at him if he continues thriving in Lancashire.