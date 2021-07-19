‘Brilliant news’, ‘Now sign some players’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to big off-field news

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the long-awaited appointment of Dane Murphy as the club’s new CEO.

Murphy left his role at Barnsley at the end of last season after his contract came to an end, and he has now joined Forest as the club look forward to a new era.

The Reds have assembled a new-look recruitment team, with George Syrianos and Chris Brass also arriving at the City Ground.

But Murphy is the man who will front everything up and drive Forest forward, after overseeing Barnsley reach the play-off semi-finals under Valerien Ismael last term.

20 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Forest beat which team to win their first European Cup? Aalborg AEK Athens Malmo Rosenborg

Forest will now look to bring new signings to the club following Murphy’s official announcement, having only managed to bring in goalkeeper Ethan Horvath thus far.

Murphy’s move to Forest has been in the pipeline for a while now, but the official confirmation of his arrival has left Reds fans excited and optimistic for the future.

Here’s what they had to say…

This is a huge shock and something none of us saw coming. — James Taylor (@jtweets92) July 19, 2021

announce promotion admin? — Brayden (@xBraydenFN3) July 19, 2021

Good now sign some players — Nathan (@nad1865) July 19, 2021

I think a lot of us remember the day that clubs started signing players younger than us and realising we might not make it as a pro ourselves. Now, we've signed a CEO who's two years younger than I am… 👀👴🏻 — Jim Hearson (@JimHearson) July 19, 2021

Just needs to be left to do his job now without any interference — KevDILLIGAFcliff (@FcliffKev) July 19, 2021

Nice one. Good to get it announced – looking forward to hearing his plans. Good luck Dane — Greg (@canwenotknockit) July 19, 2021

Good stuff. Now let's get some decent players in. — Andy Smeg Smith (@SmegTheRed) July 19, 2021

Great news, his reputation for only signing hungry young players excites, COYR 🔴⚪🔴⚪🔴 — James Rooke (@Jrooke9579) July 19, 2021