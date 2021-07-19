Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Brilliant news’, ‘Now sign some players’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to big off-field news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the long-awaited appointment of Dane Murphy as the club’s new CEO.

Murphy left his role at Barnsley at the end of last season after his contract came to an end, and he has now joined Forest as the club look forward to a new era.

The Reds have assembled a new-look recruitment team, with George Syrianos and Chris Brass also arriving at the City Ground.

But Murphy is the man who will front everything up and drive Forest forward, after overseeing Barnsley reach the play-off semi-finals under Valerien Ismael last term.

Forest will now look to bring new signings to the club following Murphy’s official announcement, having only managed to bring in goalkeeper Ethan Horvath thus far.

Murphy’s move to Forest has been in the pipeline for a while now, but the official confirmation of his arrival has left Reds fans excited and optimistic for the future.

Here’s what they had to say…


