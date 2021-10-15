‘Nice one’ – Many fans react as accolade falls West Bromwich Albion’s way ahead of Championship’s return

Alex Mowatt has certainly made quite the impact since his move to West Brom and has clearly already become a fan favourite with the club and its fans.

After joining from Barnsley in the summer, the 26-year-old has slotted straight into the starting eleven with the Baggies and has adapted to his new side quickly. He’s made quite an impression too, with three goals and one assist in just 11 games.

Of the midfielder’s strikes, one of them was extraordinary enough to be nominated for the Goal of the Month award in the Championship – and won it.

It was an incredible strike that came against Cardiff and sailed effortlessly into the net. After being handed the award, the Baggies fans have continued to gush over the midfielder and have taken to Twitter to both congratulate him for the award and praise him for the start to the campaign he has had – with one even calling for him to win an even bigger award come the end of the season.

Even a fan of his former club Barnsley got in on the act and understandably misses Mowatt plying his trade at Oakwell.

Announce Player of the Year. — Colin Griffiths (@_ColinGriffiths) October 15, 2021

Nice one Alex, helluva strike! — Adie Pearson (@TheAdiePearson) October 15, 2021

Goal of the season — Will Davis (@willafdavis) October 15, 2021

You’re damn right it was!! 🥳 — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) October 15, 2021

Should’ve been last month as well but we move — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) October 15, 2021

Well done Alex! ⚽️ — TraceyAndo (@Tanderson1878) October 15, 2021

Miss u skip 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/awxo54iRUi — Jared denham (@jared_denham) October 15, 2021

Mowatt has continued to go from strength-to-strength in the Championship and is firmly established now as one of the most impressive players in his position in the entire league. With the Baggies flying and the player in top form, West Brom will certainly take some stopping in their bid for promotion if he can keep it up over the course of the campaign.

The Verdict

Alex Mowatt’s strike was simply sensational and understandably won the award for Goal of the Month. You have to commend him for both the ability to score a goal like that but also to continue to put in good showings week after week.

The former Barnsley man is a force to be reckoned with in the second tier and can decide a game by himself. If he can keep up this kind of level consistently, he could certainly be a contender for the Player of the Year award – but that’s a long way off yet.