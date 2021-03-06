‘Nice lineup’, ‘Hallelujah’ – These Bournemouth fans react as Woodgate names his team for Preston clash

After a last-gasp win over Bristol City in midweek, AFC Bournemouth make the long old trip up north to take on mid-table Preston North End.

The Cherries have become embroiled in a real battle for a play off spot now, with the top two probably beyond them unless they go on a mammoth winning streak.

Even though they’ve won two games on the spin, Bournemouth are frantically looking behind them thanks to the fantastic form of both Barnsley and Cardiff City, who are looking to break up the top six that has been pretty much a constant all season.

Bournemouth strengthened in the January transfer window with the acquisitions of Ben Pearson and Shane Long, but also lost a manager shortly after with Jason Tindall being sacked.

Jonathan Woodgate is now at the helm and he seems to trust in the ‘don’t change a winning team’ formula, as for the third game in a row the Cherries are unchanged.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-AFC Bournemouth players retired or not?

1 of 24 Artur Boruc? Retired Playing

That means that Pearson partners Jefferson Lerma against the club he played for for five years, and Dominic Solanke leads the line once again.

Bournemouth fans can’t find too much to complain about – they’ve been reacting to the line-up news on social media.

And no Rico even on the bench #afcb pic.twitter.com/qmzNt2wbcw — Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #1984 (@DansAFCB) March 6, 2021

nice lineup but please change the graphic — sol (@afcbsol) March 6, 2021

Solanke masterclass I can feel if — depressed football fan (@RidicRashy) March 6, 2021

Looking forward to seeing Jack as the first man off the bench. I understand not changing a winning combination but there is no one on the team more capable of breaking down an opponents defence than Jack. We may need a goal not off a rear end or a result of goalie error some day. — Edward Morris (@turkued1) March 6, 2021

Phil Billing? — Richard Jackson (@RugbyRichard) March 6, 2021

Would like to see Anthony and Riquelme given a go at some point. JZ if we're looking comfortable Kilkenny too https://t.co/54sCy8Rj8j — RML (@Robmatlee) March 6, 2021