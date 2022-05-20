Niall Quinn makes claim about Ross Stewart’s situation at Sunderland ahead of Wycombe showdown

Former Sunderland striker and chairman Niall Quinn has admitted that promotion to the Championship this weekend could potentially prolong Ross Stewart’s stay at the club.

Stewart may become the subject of considerable interest from elsewhere in the coming months if the Black Cats remain in the third-tier as he has set this division alight with his attacking displays this season.

During the 48 league games that he has featured in during the current campaign, Stewart has managed to find the back of the net on 25 occasions whilst he has also provided his team-mates with five assists.

The forward will be determined to add to the aforementioned goal tally when his side take on Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final tomorrow at Wembley Stadium.

The Black Cats set up a showdown with the Chairboys by defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals earlier this month.

Set to be backed by over 44,000 fans on Saturday, Sunderland will be desperate to get over the line in terms of promotion.

Ahead of this fixture, Quinn has offered an honest assessment on Stewart’s situation at the club.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Quinn said: “He’s a huge part of this Sunderland team.

“He’s a guy with a big future ahead of him.

“Another reason why a Sunderland victory would probably secure his services in a better league for more time down the road.”

The Verdict

Quinn makes a valid point regarding Stewart as he will be more likely to feature for Sunderland over the coming years if they are featuring in a higher division.

With the forward’s contract set to run until 2023, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if clubs opt to test the Black Cats’ resolve this summer by submitting offers.

Sunderland will unquestionably have a better chance of keeping Stewart if they are preparing for life in the Championship.

Having scored a brace against Wycombe earlier this season, the 25-year-old could prove to be the difference in tomorrow’s clash at Wembley as the Black Cats aim to finally secure a return to the second-tier.