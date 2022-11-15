Niall Huggins reveals role that his Sunderland team-mates played in his recovery from injury

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins has revealed that his team-mates helped him get through his long road to recovery from injury by offering their support.

The defender made his return to action for the Black Cats last week in the club’s clash with Birmingham City after being sidelined for over a year.

Huggins initially sustained an issue with his back before later picking up problems with his heels which led to him missing the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

In the absence of Huggins, the Black Cats sealed promotion to the Championship and have since gone on to produce some encouraging performances at this level.

The defender was a surprise inclusion in Sunderland’s starting eleven at St Andrew’s as he featured at left-back in this particular fixture.

A superb attacking display from Amad Diallo allowed Tony Mowbray’s side to secure a 2-1 win over the Blues as the winger set up Ellis Simms’ goal in the first-half before producing a sublime strike after the break.

After making his long-awaited return, Huggins praised his team-mates for helping him to maintain a positive mindset.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Huggins said: “The lads have been unreal.

“It was the first time I’ve come to a new club in my career and the last thing you want is to come and then get injured straight away.

“All the way through my year out, the lads have been unreal supporting me.

“Always had lads to talk to.

“To spur me on and keep my head up.

“But there is nothing like being back in training with them full-time again.

“To play and get a win with them is the best feeling.”

The Verdict

Being sidelined for such a long period of time must have been tough for Huggins and thus he unquestionably needed the support he received from his team-mates.

In what was his first ever Championship appearance, the defender made two tackles and four interceptions (as per WhoScored) as he helped Sunderland seal all three points on their travels.

By continuing to build up his fitness over the course of the coming weeks, Huggins could potentially go on to claim a regular spot in Sunderland’s side when the season resumes.

Having featured against Birmingham, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the 21-year-old is handed another chance to impress by Mowbray when the Black Cats face Millwall on December 3rd.