Niall Horan issues two-word reaction as major Derby County takeover update emerges

Derby County are said to be on the radar of Mike Ashley, with the former Newcastle United owner considering a bid to takeover the Sky Bet Championship club.

A report emerged from The Telegraph last night revealing how Ashley was considering a move to take Derby over, just months after overseeing a multi-million pound sale of Newcastle in the Premier League.

Ashley’s tenure at St James’ Park saw Newcastle established in the Premier League, though the club remained divided from top to bottom.

On the back of the news that Ashley was considering a takeover at Derby, Niall Horan – arguably one of the club’s highest-profile supporters – took to Twitter to plead against that development.

The former One Direction star simply said: “Please no!”

It was claimed by Sky Sports that Ashley’s proposed takeover of Derby was set to be around the £50m mark, with the 57-year-old said to be in dialogue with the club’s administrators.

Derby sit bottom of the Championship table following a 21-point deduction, but three wins and a draw in their last four fixtures have hauled them to 11 points and within three of Barnsley in 23rd.

The gap to Reading FC, who sit 21st, though, remains 11 points.

The Verdict

Given the divide at Newcastle during Ashley’s stay at St James’ Park, it’s unlikely that all the Derby supporters are going to be behind him potentially taking the club over.

Horan is one of those and he has the platform to underline his disappointment with the news.

However, Derby are desperate and the administrators are going to have to get something in place before long, whether that’s Ashley or someone else.

Ashley doesn’t appear to be the only person willing to take Derby on, which means there may be more twists and turns.

