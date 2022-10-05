Niall Ennis shares six-word message with Plymouth Argyle supporters after club’s latest win

Plymouth Argyle forward Niall Ennis has taken to Twitter to share a six-word message with the club’s fans following his side’s latest outing in League One.

Argyle retained their place at the top of the third-tier standings last night as they secured all three points in their showdown with Sheffield Wednesday.

In what turned out to be an enthralling clash at Home Park, Plymouth opened the scoring in the third minute as Ryan Hardie fired an effort past goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Wednesday levelled proceedings shortly after Hardie’s strike as Liam Palmer netted his third league goal of the season.

Michael Cooper was then called into action on several occasions as he produced a superb goalkeeping display to prevent the Owls from taking the lead.

With the game seemingly set to end in a draw, Ennis provided a fantastic cross for Sam Cosgrove who headed home to seal victory for Plymouth.

Argyle will be looking to back up this latest triumph by securing a positive result in their showdown with Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Following his side’s win over Wednesday, Ennis decided to reflect on this fixture on Twitter.

The forward posted: “Never say die, massive result @Argyle.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Wednesday are expected to challenge for automatic promotion this season, Plymouth’s victory in yesterday’s game was mightily impressive.

Currently thriving under the guidance of manager Steve Schumacher, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Argyle continue to pick up positive results on a regular basis.

Ennis will be hoping to claim a spot in Plymouth’s starting eleven for their showdown with Accrington following his cameo display against the Owls.

As well as setting up Cosgrove’s goal, the 23-year-old also provided another key pass in this fixture as he recorded a respectable WhoScored rating of 6.80.

Having been directly involved in five goals at this level during the current campaign, Ennis will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this tally in Plymouth’s upcoming fixtures.

