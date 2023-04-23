Niall Ennis has taken to Instagram to share a message with Plymouth Argyle's fans following his side's latest outing in League One.

Ennis helped Argyle secure a victory in their meeting with Cambridge United by scoring in the second-half of this particular fixture at Home Park.

Callum Wright gave Plymouth the lead in the 15th minute as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after being teed up by Ryan Hardie.

Cambridge then levelled proceedings via a header from Sam Smith.

Following the break, Plymouth regained their advantage as Joe Edwards converted from close range.

Ennis added a third for Argyle in the 74th minute as he found the back of the net after a neat one-two with Bali Mumba.

Cambridge were unable to find a way back into the game as Plymouth sealed all three points in front of their own supporters.

Thanks to this victory, Argyle managed to retain top spot in the League One standings ahead of their promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Plymouth will be looking to extend their current winning run to four games on Tuesday when they host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

What did Niall Ennis have to say after Plymouth Argyle's latest win?

After his side's triumph over Cambridge, Ennis opted to take to Instagram to share a message with Plymouth's fans.

The forward posted: "Another massive result and happy to grab a goal."

Will Ennis be able to help Plymouth get over the line in the race for automatic promotion?

Plymouth's latest win could prove to be crucial in their hunt for a top-two finish as they still have some margin for error in this particular pursuit.

As it stands, Argyle are two points clear of Sheffield Wednesday who occupy third place in the standings.

Plymouth have a game in hand over the Owls which they are set to play in midweek.

By securing a victory in their meeting with the Gas, Argyle will be able to secure a return to the Championship next weekend by beating Burton Albion.

Ennis will fancy his chances of playing a decisive role in his side's quest for success as he has produced a host of impressive attacking performances this season.

Having taken his overall goal tally for the term to 12 goals yesterday, it would not be at all surprising if he ends up scoring again in at least one of his side's remaining fixtures.