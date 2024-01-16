Highlights Portsmouth is currently at the top of the League One table and aiming for promotion back to the Championship.

Niall Ennis, a striker who has struggled for playing time at Blackburn Rovers, could solve Pompey's striking problems.

Ennis can play as both a striker and a winger, and signing him would also prevent other promotion rivals from acquiring him.

Portsmouth have had a great season so far.

Pompey are currently at the top of the League One table, with John Mousinho’s side on the charge for promotion back to the Championship after over a decade away.

Mousinho will not want to let Pompey fall short of their objective yet again, after failing to reach the play-offs last season, finishing seven points off the top six.

They would only need 17 points from now to match their tally from the previous campaign, so it would take a major falloff for them to finish similar to what they did last year.

Pompey are in desperate need for reinforcements in order to halt their bad form, and one of those is a striker - which could be Niall Ennis.

Ennis came through at Wolves, but failed to make a senior league appearance for the club.

He had various loan spells away to gain valuable first team experience, with clubs such as Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.

Halfway through his season-long loan spell at Burton, Wolves recalled him in January 2021 before selling him permanently to Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

Throughout his time in Devon, he would help Plymouth win the League One title in 22/23, contributing 12 goals in 38 games.

He then joined his current club Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Argyle, signing a four-year-deal.

He has represented England at various youth levels, the highest being at Under-19.

Ennis could solve Pompey striking problems

His season so far at Blackburn has probably not gone the way Ennis would have expected it to. He has only made eleven appearances in the league, with only three of those being starts.

He has also failed to score in those games, after injuries in pre-season set him back at the start of the campaign.

He has found opportunities limited at Rovers, facing competition for a starting spot with Semir Telalovic, Sam Gallagher and Harry Leonard.

Due to this, he has been linked with a loan move away from the club, in order to get him some regular game time.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Barnsley, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers are all very interested in taking Ennis on loan.

However, Pompey should look at signing Ennis to bolster their attack for the second half of the season.

Portsmouth are in need of another striker, being heavily reliant on Colby Bishop so far this season, so could use another striker for some added fire power up top.

Pompey have been linked with signing a striker already this window, with Ronan Hale and Callum Lang being linked. They clearly want to add to their frontline after already bringing in Abu Kamara, Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee in the summer.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

Ennis can not only play up top for Pompey, but he can provide a good option out on the wing. Signing Ennis would also stop some of Pompey’s promotion rivals getting one of their main targets.

With Pompey’s results falling off in recent weeks, Mousinho would not do much wrong to bring Ennis in to secure promotion.