Niall Ennis has taken to social media to express his excitement about his move after becoming Blackburn Rovers' first signing of the summer, posting on Twitter yesterday evening.

The forward was offered fresh terms at Plymouth Argyle, but rejected the Pilgrims in favour of a switch to Ewood Park as he potentially looks to get himself up into the Premier League eventually.

Blackburn are in desperate need of attacking players this summer, not just because they have lost Ben Brereton Diaz but also because they failed to replace George Hirst during the January transfer window.

In the end, their failure to address this area during the winter may have been costly in their quest to reach the play-offs, with their poor form during the latter stages of the season causing them to drop out of the top six.

24-year-old Ennis registered 14 goals and seven assists in all competitions for the Pilgrims during the 2022/23 campaign - and he will be hoping that his ability to be a threat in front of goal will pay dividends for his new side.

What did Niall Ennis post?

It would have been easy for Ennis to post a lot about his new side after sealing an excellent move to Lancashire.

But he kept his message short and sweet, tweeting: "Delighted to sign for the Rovers, can’t wait to get started in pre-season."

Is this a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn aren't likely to have a huge budget to play with this summer despite spending transfer fees on the likes of Callum Brittain, Dom Hyman and Sammie Szmodics last year.

With this in mind, they need to be smart and move quickly for cheap additions, with Ennis likely to provide value for money during his time at Ewood Park.

It will be interesting to see how the forward adapts to the Championship because there are no guarantees he will thrive at that level, but considering he's coming in as a free agent, he's a low-risk signing well worth making.

At 24 as well, he still has plenty of time to develop and improve, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up being sold for a very decent amount of money in the future.

He's the type of player that Rovers should be able to make a handsome profit on in the next couple of years, but how well he develops will determine whether sides are interested in him and how much they are willing to pay.