Niall Ennis could leave Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window with League One clubs hoping to take him on loan.

The striker has not scored a Championship goal since arriving from Plymouth Argyle in the summer after struggling with injuries and regular game time under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The 24-year-old has started three league matches this season with a host of injuries setting him back in pre-season and during the early parts of the campaign.

With Sam Gallagher available again after a long-term injury, the 24-year-old was left out of the Rovers squad that were beaten 4-1 by West Brom on Saturday.

Ennis instead played an hour for the Under-21s and missed a penalty as they drew 3-3 with Crystal Palace.

Several League One clubs keen on Niall Ennis loan

The former Wolves academy graduate has received numerous interest from clubs in League One, reports the Lancashire Times.

Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Barnsley are particularly keen on signing the striker. He scored 14 goals in the third tier last term as Argyle won the title under Steven Schumacher.

Tomasson has four strikers available to him and the club have not ruled out adding another this month. Neither Ennis nor other summer arrival Semir Telalovic have had an immediate impact at Ewood Park, with the aim of adding more goals to the side.

It's understood that no deal for Ennis is imminent and, as is increasingly the case with Rovers, the situation remains fluent. However, a loan move for Ennis hasn't been ruled out.

The club are working to a tight wage structure in the January market, as they did in the summer, and so a loan deal for Ennis would free up room on the wage bill for new arrivals.

In the wake of Ennis' potential departure, Rovers forward Gallagher has also been linked with a move away from Ewood Park, with Ipswich seeing a bid for the 28-year-old rejected last week.

The striker has made five Championship appearances for Tomasson's side this season, scoring once in that time.

The Lancashire outfit have relied heavily on top scorer Sammie Szmodics for goals this season, scoring almost half of Rovers' 40 goals in the Championship this season.

However, the Blackburn manager has made it clear that he does not want more experience to leave the building after losing Lewis Travis and James Hill.

However, he is now into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park - albeit with the club holding the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months - meaning the January window could be their last chance to cash in on him.

Rovers will want to ensure they do not make the same mistakes as in previous windows, allowing Ben Brereton Diaz, Joe Rothwell and Darragh Lenihan leave in the last two seasons.