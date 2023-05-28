Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has admitted that the Hatters "will have to act quite quickly" in the summer transfer window as they look to prepare themselves for the Premier League.

Edwards joked that he might ask for out-of-contract PSG star Neymar if CEO Gary Sweet tried to talk transfers during last night's celebrations but indicated he would get up to speed quickly with the top flight targets that the recruitment team had been working on.

Coventry City 1-1 Luton Town

Luton won promotion to the Premier League for the first time and returned to the English top flight after more than 30 years away courtesy of Saturday's Championship play-off final win at Wembley.

The Hatters required penalties to beat Coventry City in a thrilling and hard-fought final, in which momentum swung between the two sides.

Despite seeing captain Tom Lockyer stretchered off inside the opening 10 minutes, it was Edwards' side that dominated the first half and they grabbed a deserved lead through Jordan Clark after 22 minutes - though Elijah Adebayo deserves much of the credit for setting it up.

But Coventry roared back into the game after the break and when Gus Hamer levelled after 66 minutes, it looked as though the Sky Blues could be set to break Luton hearts.

Neither side could find a winner in the normal time that remained or in the 30 minutes that followed and the Hatters came out on top in penalties to complete their fairytale rise up the divisions.

They became just the second team to go from non-league to the top flight in less than a decade and the first to do it in the Premier League era.

Rob Edwards' Luton Town transfer claim

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Edwards made it clear he appreciated the size of the task now facing his side.

Pressed on when the preparations for the Premier League will begin, he said: "Gary (Sweet) will probably try and grab me at some stage tonight to talk about players and what we do and the plan but I'm not sure he'll get much sense out of me.

"Neymar's available, isn't he? I might start asking for stupid things so look we'll enjoy it.

"I think there's been there's obviously been a lot of work going on, Championship, Premier League. I've not really allowed myself to focus on the Premier League targets and I've just focused more on the Championship stuff, we had a good plan there.

"The recruitment team have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes on Premier League stuff so I'll get up to speed quickly with that and we will have to act quite quickly.

"There's probably work starting on the stand right now."