The 2023-24 Championship season has been hugely disappointing for Sunderland Football Club.

The Black Cats came into this campaign hoping to replicate something similar to what they achieved last season, when they made it to the play-offs in their first year back in the second tier since 2018.

But a poor summer transfer window and surprise managerial decisions meant that, instead, it has been a frustrating time for the club and one that they will want to end as quickly as possible heading into the coming summer.

So, with Sunderland remaining in the second tier, the club will be hoping to make a swift managerial appointment that could see them competing at the top end next season.

Whoever the new manager is going to be, they have got a big job on their hands to get these players going again and fighting at the top end of the table.

The latest on Sunderland’s manager search

As things stand, it seems that former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is at the top of the list for Sunderland.

That is according to Alan Nixon, who states that he is someone the club feels ticks all the boxes if he is willing to work under the club’s regime.

Heckingbottom has enormous experience in the Championship; he led the Blades to promotion last season and has had spells at Barnsley and Leeds United.

Another name in the frame is Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who has impressed since arriving in England back in October - although the big compensation package that would be needed to bring the 34-year-old to Wearside could be a stumbling block.

As well as Heckingbottom and Rohl, former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has come out and said that he would like to be the club’s next manager.

Defoe is currently working with Tottenham Hotspur’s under-18s as a coach, and it is believed he is ready to go if called upon.

As mentioned, whoever is going to be Sunderland’s new manager has a big job on their hands, as the pressure that will be on them to succeed will be enormous, but they will also be asked to get the maximum out of these players.

One player in particular the new manager will need to try and get firing again is winger Patrick Roberts, who has struggled this season.

The new Sunderland manager must get the best out of Patrick Roberts

Sunderland signed Patrick Roberts on a free transfer in January 2022 from Manchester City, and the player arrived with a lot of baggage but huge potential.

The 27-year-old came to the surface playing for Fulham as a teenager, but was soon snapped up by an English giant in the form of City in 2015.

For the next seven years, Roberts bounced from club to club on loan, trying to play regular football and show why a lot was made of him.

So, when he arrived at the Stadium of Light, it was about the player settling down and looking forward to staying at a club for more than a season and playing football.

Since joining, Roberts has shown glimpses of what he can offer the club, scoring two goals and grabbing an assist in his first six months at the club.

Then last season, the winger contributed more, as he scored five goals and recorded seven assists as the Black Cats reached the play-offs.

Patrick Roberts' 2023/24 Championship stats for Sunderland Matches played 29 Minutes per game 61 Goals and Assists 2 xG 3.16 xA 4.80 Shots per game 1.4 Big chances created 5 Key passes 17 Average rating 6.93 Stats as per Sofascore.com (As of the 10th of April)

But this season has been hugely disappointing, as Roberts has yet to score a goal in any competition, with his only contributions being two assists.

Roberts has started 20 of the 29 league games he has played in, averaging around 61 minutes of football per game, as per Sofascore.com.

As mentioned, he has scored no goals, which will be frustrating for all at Sunderland given that his xG (Expected Goals) currently stands at 3.16.

Roberts hasn’t been as clinical in front of goal this season - he’s averaging 1.4 shots per game, but only 0.4 are being considered on target.

Even though he has contributed with assists, the winger is still performing below his xA, which stands at 4.80. Given how key Roberts has been, he will be disappointed to see that he has only created five big chances for his team-mates.

The frustrating thing for Sunderland and the player is that there is a special talent there; it is just about getting it out and using it to its full potential.

So, whoever comes in as the new Sunderland boss, one of the first priorities should be trying to find a way where they can get the best out of Roberts and where he can do it on a consistent basis, as occasionally is no good for the player, club, or manager.

Furthermore, if this can be achieved, it could seriously help the Black Cats fill the void left by Jack Clarke should he leave the Stadium of Light this summer.