Jobe Bellingham has had a great start to his Sunderland career with the midfielder being one of the best players under Tony Mowbray since his move from Birmingham City in the summer.

Due to his brother, Jude, being one of the main centres of attention in world football almost every week, the spotlight was always going to be on Jobe to see if he could possibly replicate it.

At just 18 years old he certainly isn't doing too bad and his form has even led to him being linked to a move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, as reported by Football Insider.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Why would Tottenham want Jobe Bellingham in January?

Former West Brom and Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has been speaking exclusively to Football League World about the transfer rumours linking Jobe to Spurs.

He said: "Tottenham Hotspur are among numerous clubs keeping an eye on the in-form younger brother of Jude Bellingham, Jobe at Sunderland, Jobe made the move to Sunderland from Birmingham in the summer and he has made a big impression scoring three goals and one assist so far this season, becoming a real important player for Tony Mowbray's team.

"Bellingham, who is a versatile attacker has come on Spurs' radar due to the injury to their talisman (James) Maddison, they are on the lookout for a creative player and Bellingham could provide cover as he would be an exciting element of home-grown talent."

Unfortunately for Spurs it appears that former Leicester City man Maddison, who has been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League this season, is going to be out for longer than expected and, with their squad being relatively small they'll need to add depth in January.

Will Sunderland sell Jobe Bellingham in January?

Having only signed Bellingham in the summer transfer window for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 million, as reported by the Chronicle Live, it would take a staggering offer from anyone for The Black Cats to consider letting him go so soon.

Palmer continued: "I think Sunderland are unlikely to let Jobe leave in January with the impending departure of Jack Clarke, but next summer would be a realistic possibility for Jobe to leave for a bigger club in the Premier League or Europe."

Sunderland are currently in the last play-off place which is also why they would be very reluctant to let him go if he carries on his good form there is no reason why they cannot compete for promotion again like last season.

However, if Spurs do officially make their move and Bellingham pushes to leave there may not be a lot Mowbray can do to convince him to stay, but there is still over a month before the window opens with the busy festive period approaching.