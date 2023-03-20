Sheffield United keeper Wes Foderingham revealed his delight as they set up an FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley.

Even though promotion is the main aim for the Blades this season, something they are on course to do, the cup has provided a welcome distraction from the tense promotion race, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having already made some memories.

After seeing off non-league Wrexham following two dramatic games, the Blades overcame Spurs to set up a tie with Blackburn. Once again, entertainment was on offer at Bramall Lane, as the hosts came from behind to win 3–2 thanks to a stoppage time Tommy Doyle strike.

Despite conceding two, Foderingham was heavily involved, and he made some critical saves to keep the side in it on occasions.

As a reward for beating Rovers, Sheffield United will take on Pep Guardiola’s champions, and their 6-0 hammering of Burnley over the weekend was a reminder of just how big a task is facing the Blades.

Yet, taking to Twitter, Foderingham sent a passionate message that outlined just how much he is looking forward to the clash.

“Next stop, Wembley. FA Cup semi-final ready.”

The immediate focus for the Blades will be on the league though, as they are scheduled to play five games ahead of the fixture at the national stadium, with the first at Norwich after the international break.

With Middlesbrough having won in the league on Saturday, they trail the Yorkshire outfit by just three points, although Heckingbottom’s side do have a game in hand. Nevertheless, Sheffield United know they are firmly in a race to secure an automatic promotion spot.

The verdict

Foderingham sums up how Sheffield United fans will be feeling right now, and the image of him smiling walking in the dugout says it all as well. It’s a great time for the club, and they really are capable of making history this season.

The prospect of facing City is one that will excite the players, whilst it will be a great day out for the fans, who will no doubt travel down to the capital in huge numbers.

So, it’s going to be a great day for the club, but you can be sure that Heckingbottom is only focused on the Championship right now, as they still have a fight to finish in second place this season, as Boro aren’t going to go away.

