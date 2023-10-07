Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are in need of a new manager after Xisco Munoz's departure due to poor results.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for a new manager after the departure of Xisco Munoz.

Brought in over the summer to replace Darren Moore, things could not have gone worse for Munoz, who was given his marching orders after winning just one of his 12 games in charge and none of his 10 Championship matches - leaving the Owls looking like the frontrunners for relegation back to League One.

A lack of summer spending and Dejphon Chansiri's questionable decision-making in recent years means that as grand as Wednesday's history is and as big a club as they are, they're not as attractive a proposition as they have been in the past.

Even so, a host of coaches have been linked with the job. We've ranked five of the candidates from best to worst...

5 Oscar Garcia

Spaniard Oscar Garcia "features highly" on Wednesday's managerial shortlist, according to Yorkshire Live.

Garcia had some success earlier on in his coaching career but his recent jobs have been short and mostly unsuccessful.

There are without doubt positives to appointing the former Watford and RB Salzburg boss but this feels like a gamble, which isn't what the Owls need right now.

4 Steve Evans

Wednesday fans may feel that a move for the Stevenage boss lacks ambition but the way he has turned around his current club, who were promoted to League One last term and are competing around the top of the third tier this term.

His direct style of football may not always be pretty but there can be no denying that he gets the best out of his players and has the personality you want in a relegation scrap.

There are question marks over whether he can do it in the current Championship and his success at Stevenage has come on the back of backing in the transfer window, which he may not get at Hillsborough.

TEAMtalk has him as one of the frontrunners but he's fourth in our list.

3 Mark Warburton

Mark Warburton deserves more credit than he got for the work he did at QPR - working on a limited budget and having the Hoops flirting with the Championship play-offs.

Their drop off in recent seasons is proof of that and he is available after leaving a coaching role at West Ham United.

Perhaps not the most glamourous but one that has plenty of EFL experience, could turn things around in the short-term and be a long-term option as well.

Gary Weaver touted Warburton as an option that Wednesday should look at on the EFL podcast but it is unclear whether he's on the club's radar.

2 Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones' stock may have fallen significantly after his ill-fated spell at Southampton but he would still be a fantastic appointment.

He is the sort of character that can galvanise a dressing room and had plenty of success at Luton Town on a limited budget, which would help given Wednesday's situation.

Jones has been linked but, unfortunately, it is said to be unlikely that he'll end up at the helm.

1 Neil Warnock

EFL legend Neil Warnock tops our list.

talkSPORT has reported that, despite leaving Huddersfield Town recently, he would be interested in the job but it remains to be seen whether he'll get the opportunity.

Warnock's record speaks for itself. He worked wonders at Huddersfield last season and could be the perfect stopgap at Hillsborough, allowing the Owls to line up a long-term appointment ahead of next season.

The Sheffield United links are the obvious obstacle but surely staying up is the most important thing right now.