Birmingham City have slapped a £10 million valuation on midfielder Jordan James.

Birmingham City's £10million Jordan James valuation

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer for the Blues, in what has been an extremely disappointing season to date.

Tony Mowbray's arrival has steadied the ship somewhat, with victories over Hull City and Stoke City pulling Birmingham away from the bottom three.

James' performances have caught the eye, and according to the Daily Mail, interested parties will have to part with £10million to land James.

Atalanta have reportedly expressed their interest, although nothing is thought to be advanced at this stage.

Should Birmingham City sell Jordan James?

Assessing Birmingham's valuation of James, FLW's Blues fan pundit Mike Gibbs has been talking to us about whether now is the right time to sell.

"I think it's probably a fair valuation from where he is right now," he explained.

"I think the challenge is he might be worth £10million now but £15million at the end of the season or £20m next season if he has another outstanding year.

"I think it's a fair valuation right now. Can I see him going? I'd probably say no if you put me on the spot. Personally, I would hold onto him because I think he's got more to give.

"I actually think in a progressive, attack-minded side that Tony Mowbray wants, he's got a big part to play. I can't see it happening.

"That being said, everyone has their price and, given financial fair play, if the offer is too good to be true, I can see why the owners would take it."

Just how good is Birmingham City's Jordan James?

For someone of such a tender age, James has made a significant impact on proceedings at St Andrews.

Six goals from midfield is an excellent return, but it's his all-round game that's caught the eye.

Jordan James 2023/24 stats, as per FotMob Statistics Number League ranking (percentile) Goals 6 87% xG 2.72 63% Shots on target 11 72% Accurate long passes 27 89% Dribble success % 59% 84% Tackles won 21 89% Duel win % 56% 98%

As per FotMob, James' attacking numbers are impressive, with six goals from an expected goals of 2.27. The 19-year-old's finishing ability is finely tuned, with a knack for scoring relatively hard chances.

However, the midfielder really starts to impress when looking at his passing, dribbling and tackling figures. Only 15 per cent of Championship players have been more successful in terms of dribbling, and only one per cent of players have been more effective in terms of duel success rate.

City have a special talent on their hands and negotiating a new deal has to be at the forefront of the board's thoughts. James' current deal runs until the summer of 2025; losing him on a free transfer simply cannot be allowed to happen.