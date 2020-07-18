‘Next season is our season’ – Many Millwall fans positive despite play-off hopes ending

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall saw their Championship play-off hopes come to an end on Saturday afternoon as their loss to QPR, coupled with Cardiff City’s win over Middlesbrough was enough to bring the Lions’ challenge to a halt.

Gary Rowett’s men have been there or thereabouts for a prolonged period this season but, against a Hoops side with little to play for, they came up short.

Goals from Conor Masterson, Ryan Manning, Ebere Eze and Todd Kane proved enough to see the Hoops to a 4-3 win, whilst the Lions saw strikes from Matt Smith, Shaun Hutchinson and Jayson Molumby ultimately end up as academic.

Overall, Millwall fans might well look back on this season as one where progress was made, especially with them struggling under Neil Harris at the start of the campaign, but there will still be a strong sense of disappointment in light of a play-off challenge falling short.

Let’s look at the reaction on Twitter to the news as fans hope for more progress next season…


