‘Next season is our season’ – Many Millwall fans positive despite play-off hopes ending

Millwall saw their Championship play-off hopes come to an end on Saturday afternoon as their loss to QPR, coupled with Cardiff City’s win over Middlesbrough was enough to bring the Lions’ challenge to a halt.

Gary Rowett’s men have been there or thereabouts for a prolonged period this season but, against a Hoops side with little to play for, they came up short.

Goals from Conor Masterson, Ryan Manning, Ebere Eze and Todd Kane proved enough to see the Hoops to a 4-3 win, whilst the Lions saw strikes from Matt Smith, Shaun Hutchinson and Jayson Molumby ultimately end up as academic.

Overall, Millwall fans might well look back on this season as one where progress was made, especially with them struggling under Neil Harris at the start of the campaign, but there will still be a strong sense of disappointment in light of a play-off challenge falling short.

Let’s look at the reaction on Twitter to the news as fans hope for more progress next season…

Cheated as usual — Louis (@LouisGrxxn) July 18, 2020

Disappointing ending but what a turn around we’ve had since Rowett has come in Was looking down and out under Harris but I’m much more optimistic for our chances next season, keep your chin up lads. COYL — Robbie (@RobbieG98) July 18, 2020

Well, next season we come bigger and stronger. Hopefully we get given a bigger budget for new players. Next season is our season. — R̴e̴a̴g̴z̴ツ (@Rexgzz_) July 18, 2020

Fantastic season guys even though we didnt achive the dream ! Thank you — Rhys Austin (@RhysJen93069803) July 18, 2020

In every sense of the word — Sunny (@MillwallSunny) July 18, 2020