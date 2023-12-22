Highlights Plymouth Argyle's defensive record has been a major issue, with only three teams in the Championship conceding more goals than them.

Their away form has been a major struggle, with all of their wins coming at Home Park and ranking 22nd in the league for away performances.

The new manager will have the task of improving the defense and finding a way to pick up points on the road to secure their Championship status.

Steven Schumacher’s departure from Plymouth Argyle has finally been sealed.

The links between him and Stoke City were constantly growing and he has now made the switch, leaving the Devonshire club without a manager.

Here are the two glaring issues that will need to be rectified by whoever takes charge, so as to give Argyle the best possible chance of retaining their position in the Championship.

Defensive frailties for Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have been a vastly exciting team to watch since their promotion up to the Championship.

A large amount of their games have seen plenty of goals scored and at both ends as well.

Whilst Morgan Whittaker leads the team with nine goals, and Finn Azaz and Hardie are next up on six, the defence has been rather leaky as well.

Five teams have conceded more goals than Argyle with Sheffield Wednesday tied at 1.59 goals against per game.

Meanwhile, the Pilgrims’ xGa is 1.54 which shows they are performing as expected, but only three sides rank worse in that metric.

Championship defensive records, as per Footystats Team League position Goals against (per 90) xGa Rotherham United 24th 2.00 1.71 Norwich City 10th 1.77 1.56 Preston North End 8th 1.73 1.43 Blackburn Rovers 11th 1.73 1.62 Huddersfield Town 21st 1.64 1.44 Sheffield Wednesday 23rd 1.59 1.36 Plymouth Argyle 16th 1.59 1.54

Argyle have kept six clean sheets thus far this season, Michael Cooper and Conor Hazard achieving three apiece.

In some ways these defensive numbers don’t read that poorly at all, but when looking at specific games, there are glaring issues.

The Greens conceded twice to Rotherham United in their last outing, a game which they won 3-2 thanks to Morgan Whittaker’s strike at the death.

Leicester City put four past Argyle, Middlesbrough three and Ipswich Town three as well.

These are a trio of very good sides in the Championship and so there is no shame in that, but attempting to fix the defence will certainly be one of the first tasks to land on the desk of the new manager, whoever they may be.

Struggling in the Championship away from Home Park

On home soil, Plymouth Argyle have regularly been able to outscore opponents, enabling their very respectable record.

The same can’t be said for the side formerly managed by Steven Schumacher on their travels though, with their record on the road being one of the worst in the division.

A recent draw away at Queens’ Park Rangers, which ended 0-0, saw their tally of points away from Home Park reach four.

Argyle’s wins have only ever come in front of their own fans and they rank 22nd for teams when playing away.

Sheffield Wednesday (1 win and 1 draw) and Rotherham (0 wins and 2 draws) are below them in the table and so this certainly needs to change for all three of these teams, if they are to retain their Championship status.

Focusing on that goalless draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and Argyle were on top until Dan Scarr was sent off, a decision which the travelling Green Army certainly disagreed with.

This could have been the first away win for Schumacher’s side but it wasn’t to be and so the next manager in the technical area will have a major weight on his shoulders to rectify this.

The three other draws came against Watford, Hull City and West Bromwich Albion, with two of these also being 0-0. It would appear that combining a strong defensive performance with a trip away from home is what can break this retched streak.