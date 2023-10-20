Highlights Gary Rowett has left Millwall by mutual consent after almost four years in charge, with the club sitting 15th in the Championship table.

Rowett spoke highly of the club and the atmosphere at The Den, but felt it was the right time for a change.

Assistant manager Adam Barrett will take charge temporarily, while potential replacements include Nathan Jones, Neil Warnock, Michael Beale, Kevin Muscat, and John Eustace.

Millwall are on the hunt for a new manager following the surprise departure of Gary Rowett.

The Lions parted company with Rowett by mutual consent on Wednesday night, with the 49-year-old leaving The Den after almost four years in charge.

Rowett's final game was the 2-2 home draw against Hull City prior to the international break, and he departs with the club sitting 15th in the Championship table, just three points from the play-off places.

Speaking to talkSPORT about his exit from Millwall, Rowett insisted that it was a mutual decision.

"I’ve had four brilliant, brilliant years there and there have been a lot of things that have happened over the four years," Rowett said, via the South London Press.

"The club is a brilliant club and unique club - anyone would testify that if they have gone to The Den and sampled the atmosphere.

"You know what? We came so close four times for four years. It is a difficult division and difficult challenge for any club when you are trying to punch above your weight a little bit. But I’ve had a fantastic time.

"If I’m being honest, it just felt the right time. You know as a manager and you know as a club - it just feels like it needs something a little different. That was kind of fundamental to the decision.

"It was a mutual thing. I know sometimes people say ‘oh, he’s been sacked and that’s how they have put it out’ but it genuinely was.

"I spoke to the chairman (James Berylson) last night and I’ve got a good relationship with everyone at the club."

Assistant manager Adam Barrett will take charge for the game against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday, but as the search for Rowett's permanent replacement gets underway, we ranked five possible candidates.

5 Nathan Jones

Jones has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton in January.

The Welshman was dismissed after just over three months in charge at St Mary's after winning five and losing nine of his 14 games, with just one of those victories coming in the Premier League.

Jones enjoyed outstanding success at Luton Town, leading the Hatters to the Championship play-offs in 2022, but he has struggled away from Kenilworth Road with the Saints and Stoke City.

The 50-year-old's passion could go down well with the Millwall supporters, but it will quickly wear thin if he does not deliver results, so this would definitely be an appointment to avoid.

4 Neil Warnock

According to Football Insider, Millwall have made an approach to speak to Warnock, who is available after his departure from Huddersfield Town last month.

Warnock guided the Terriers to Championship survival last season after his appointment in February, and despite Town enjoying a strong start to the new campaign, the club opted to replace him with Darren Moore.

The 74-year-old has achieved a record eight promotions during his career, and the Lions squad would likely be suited to his style of play, but much of his recent experience has come in relegation battles.

Given Warnock's age, he would be unlikely to continue beyond the end of the season, and Millwall should be aiming to make a more long-term appointment.

3 Michael Beale

Beale is on the market after being sacked by Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The 43-year-old endured a disappointing spell at Ibrox, and he was dismissed after just under 11 months in charge.

However, Beale has shown plenty of potential as a manager in the Championship previously, guiding Queens Park Rangers to the top of the table during his brief stint at Loftus Road last season.

Beale is keen to get back into management, and while he would be a risky appointment, he could be a gamble worth taking.

2 Kevin Muscat

Muscat was among the contenders to replace Beale at Rangers, but he was overlooked in favour of Philippe Clement.

The 50-year-old spent two years as a Millwall player between 2003 and 2005, making 62 appearances for the club and captaining the Lions to the FA Cup final for the first time in their history in 2004, so he would likely be a popular choice with supporters.

Muscat has previously managed Melbourne Victory and Sint-Truiden, and he is currently in charge of Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, leading the club to the J1 League title in 2022.

He would certainly be a bold appointment, but he could be an exciting choice.

1 John Eustace

Eustace is likely to be one of the most sought-after managers on the market after his shock departure from Birmingham City earlier this month.

The 43-year-old led the Blues to a respectable 17th-placed finish last season, with his side remaining clear of relegation trouble throughout the campaign.

Birmingham had enjoyed a strong start to the season under Eustace, but despite the club sitting sixth in the table after picking up 18 points from their first 11 games, he was replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Eustace is the standout candidate to take over at The Den, but the Lions may have to move quickly to land his signature.