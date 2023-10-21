Highlights Dennis Cirkin and Bae Jun-ho are two impressive young players in the EFL Championship who have the potential to follow in Jude Bellingham's footsteps.

Sinclair Armstrong and Hayden Hackney are also promising players to watch in the Championship, with scouts keeping an eye on their development.

Abdoullah Ba, Adam Wharton, Carlos Alcaraz, Shea Charles, Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray, and Chris Rigg are other talented young players who could have a bright future in football.

Jude Bellingham has become one of the biggest footballers in the world after joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 and having a successful career in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

However, this England star came from humble beginnings with Birmingham City in the EFL Championship.

There are still many impressive young players across the EFL Championship division.

Football League World looks at the current young players in the EFL Championship to see who could potentially follow in his footsteps.

Dennis Cirkin

Similar to Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin is a dual-national player, capable of playing for both the Republic of Ireland and England.

The Sunderland left back has featured heavily for the club since breaking into the squad in the 2021/22 season while the club were in League One. The 21-year-old has been impressive at every level he has played at, demonstrating the ability he has to be a potentially world-class full-back.

Bae Jun-ho

The South Korean joined Stoke City in the summer of 2023, having impressed in his home nation.

The 20-year-old impressed many with his performance at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, earning his move to England.

Bae Jun-ho’s ability on the ball and his ease of using both feet have many touting that he will become a talent comparable to Bellingham.

Sinclair Armstrong

The QPR striker has become a regular feature of the team since the 2022–23 season. Sinclair Armstrong joined the club from Irish side Shamrock Rovers in 2020.

The trajectory of the striker has been rapidly progressing, bringing about his international debut against the Netherlands in a European qualifier for the Republic of Ireland.

Hayden Hackney

Hayden Hackney plays his football at Middlesbrough, having come up through the club’s youth ranks. The English under-21 team became an important feature of the Teesside club for the 2022–23 season under Michael Carrick.

The ability he has to take possession of the ball has led scouts to keep an eye on his development.

Abdoullah Ba

The French midfielder joined Sunderland in the summer of 2022 from Le Havre. Abdoullah Ba was signed by the club due to his ability on the ball, but more for the potential he possesses that the Black Cats can sell on for a profit.

Should Ba maximise his potential, he could have a trajectory like Bellingham, because of the ability that the Frenchman has flowing through his veins.

Adam Wharton

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder came through the youth ranks of the club but has been touted heavily as a move away since breaking onto the scene.

The 19-year-old has become an integral part of the Lancashire club side as he was crucial towards there push for the play-offs in the 2022-23 season, and he has become part of the under-19 England set-up.

Adam Wharton may exit following the 2023–24 season as Rovers look to cash in on their young talent, while he may see it as a time to evolve his career the same way as Bellingham.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Argentine striker joined Southampton in January 2023 from Racing Club. His transfer to the side would not see enough of an upturn to stop the club being relegated from the Premier League. Carlos Alcaraz scored four goals in the Premier League after joining.

Alcaraz has yet to play with his national side, however he has manged to earn a call-up to the Argentina set up.

The forward is not renowned for his goalscoring ability but is more of a creative player. This is similar to Bellingham in his earlier career, should Alcaraz find his golden touch the sky is the limit for this young prodigy.

Shea Charles

The Northern Irish international left Manchester City in the summer of 2023 to ignite his senior career at Southampton.

The 19-year-old featured once under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League before his decision to leave in search of regular first-team football to develop his potential.

This potential was noticed by the Northern Ireland set-up, as they handed Charles his international debut before he had made a senior appearance at club level.

Wilfried Gnonto

The Italian international joined Leeds in September 2022 on a five-year deal. Wilfried Gnonto attempted to leave the Yorkshire club over the summer of 2023 due to the club's relegation to the Championship.

Gnonto was the interest of many Premier League clubs, as the potential ability of the forward is clear to see weekly whilst playing for Leeds and Italy.

Archie Gray

Archie Gray is the son of Andy Gray, the grandson of Frank Gray and great nephew of Leeds legend, Eddie. The lineage of the family has all represented Scotland and Leeds. Archie Gray is expected to be no different as he becomes the pivot for everything the Yorkshire club does, albeit representing England at youth team level.

The ability of the player is in no doubt, and the sky is the limit for the 17-year-old midfielder.

Chris Rigg

Chris Rigg came through the Sunderland youth set-up and became part of the senior squad in the 2022–23 season. However, Rigg would not feature in an EFL Championship game until the 2023–24 season.

He became the second-youngest player ever for Sunderland after Derek Forster when he made his professional debut against Shrewsbury Town on January 7, 2023, coming on as a substitute for Édouard Michut in a 2-1 FA Cup win.

Jobe Bellingham

The obvious choice to become the next Jude Bellingham is another Bellingham, his brother Jobe.

Jobe Bellingham joined Sunderland in the summer of 2023 after spending two seasons with the boyhood club of his brother, Birmingham.

The talent is clear to see in Jobe from his time with both clubs, and there has been much talk about Jobe joining his brother soon at Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old midfielder was brought into the Black Cats to help with their faint promotion ambitions, but the club understands the potential he possesses and the possibility of bringing in a massive fee for the future star.