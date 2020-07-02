Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Next joke’ – Many Reading FC fans are saying the same thing as interest grows in Madejski ace

2 mins ago

Reading are facing a battle to retain the service of John Swift heading into the summer, with Sheffield United sniffing around the playmaker.  

Swift has been in exceptional form for the Royals this season in the Championship, scoring five goals and registering a whopping 10 assists, underlining his creativity even from a defensive midfield position.

And, according to Berkshire Live, Sheffield United are tabling an offer of £3.5m to lure Swift out of Reading this summer, with the promise of Premier League football with them in 2020/21.

The report indicates that Leeds United hold an interest in Swift, with the Whites also hoping to be able to offer the 25-year-old a chance in the Premier League. They currently sit top of the Championship table, six points clear of third with six games left to play.

Whilst there’s a slight acceptance at Reading that Swift might be on the move this summer, many Reading fans are holding out for a lot more than £3.5m.

Here, we look at some of what they had to say…


