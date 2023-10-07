Gillingham are currently on the prowl for a new manager after sacking Neil Harris.

The ex-Millwall manager's departure came as a surprise considering the Gills haven't done too badly this term, currently sitting in eighth place and just four points adrift of league leaders Notts County.

Harris was an excellent manager to have in League Two and with this in mind, his successor will have some big shoes to fill.

Brad Galinson will be hoping this risky decision pays off for him, having been a reasonably popular figure at Priestfield since taking over.

It's clear that there will be a lot of pressure on Harris' successor to compete for promotion considering the calibre of players they have brought in this calendar year.

And it wouldn't be a surprise if the managerial recruitment process lasts a while considering how important this next appointment could be for the future of the football club.

We take a look at some of the potential candidates that could be in the frame and rank them from worst to best.

3 Scott Lindsey

Lindsey plied his trade for the Gills during his playing career and could be seen as a good candidate by Galinson considering how well he has done with Crawley Town this term.

Crawley previously looked doomed - but Lindsey has guided them into the top seven and that's a great achievement.

The 51-year-old has also taken charge of Swindon Town in the past - but doesn't have a huge amount of EFL experience and that could count against him during the Gills' managerial recruitment process.

Considering how well he has done this season though, he could be a good candidate.

2 Danny Cowley

Cowley and brother Nicky did very well at Lincoln City in the past and it could be argued that spell has been crucial to them earning further vacancies since then.

Taking the Imps from the National League to League One, they also guided them to the last eight of the FA Cup back in 2017 before being knocked out by Arsenal and won the EFL Trophy.

Those are excellent achievements and that earned Cowley a move to Huddersfield Town.

That move to the John Smith's Stadium didn't work out for the best though - and his spell at Portsmouth can't be classed as a major success.

However, he would still be a good candidate to consider. He's a top man and a good manager.

1 Karl Robinson

Robinson is a manager who will implement an attacking style in Kent - and that can only be a positive for a side looking to secure promotion.

He also has experience of being a manager in the Championship and the third tier, so he could be a good manager to have for the long term.

Robinson stayed at MK Dons for a long time and he also spent a decent amount of time at his previous club Oxford United.

His time at the Kassam Stadium may have ended in failure - but he did enjoy some good times there too and that can't be forgotten.

These managers haven't been linked with the job - but have been touted by Kent Online as potential options.