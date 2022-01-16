Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Next captain’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as midfielder shines during Millwall victory

Published

2 mins ago

on

A 90th minute Lewis Grabban winner earned Nottingham Forest all three points at The Den yesterday afternoon. 

The visitors missed a couple of glorious opportunities to edge themselves into an earlier lead, however, it was the 34-year-old who stole the headlines right at the death. 

The goal stemmed from a confident run from Brennan Johnson, who slipped in Philip Zinckernagel, but the Dane’s chipped effort was saved and pushed into the path of Grabban, who made no mistake from inside the area. 

Now sitting five points from the play-off positions, Steve Cooper will have every bit of confidence that his side will be able to secure a spot in the top-six as the season progresses. 

One player who has been particularly revitalised under Cooper’s stewardship is Ryan Yates. 

The academy graduate was struggling at the start of the season, however, he is now an integral part of the Forest midfield, proving to be a versatile option when thriving at centre-back too. 

Yates once again put in a stellar performance at The Den, with his reading of the game and distribution helping his side remain in control.

Here, we take a look at how Forest fans on Twitter have reacted to Yates’ display…


