Highlights Frank Lampard, former Chelsea and Derby County manager, is a potential candidate for the vacant Bristol City job after Nigel Pearson's sacking.

Lampard's managerial career has had mixed success, with highlights including a Championship play-off final and Champions League qualification, but also instances of poor form and unclear tactics.

Lampard's progressive and forward-thinking style of play could make him a suitable fit for Bristol City's desire for a progressive head coach.

Former Derby County manager Frank Lampard has emerged as a potential candidate for the Bristol City job a few days after Nigel Pearson was sacked.

According to ITV journalist Ross Arnott Lampard is one of the top favourites for the role with the 45-year-old looking for a new job after his spell as interim Chelsea boss last season.

Bristol City currently sit in 15th place in the league and after two wins in the last six games Pearson was told that his time at the club was over which came as a surprise to some.

The clubs search for his replacement has now led them to a Chelsea legend, but there is still other managers being linked to the role.

Who else could be the new Bristol City manager?

Due to recent sackings at Millwall and Queens Park Rangers there have been plenty of managers linked to several different jobs.

Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones were initially linked with the Bristol City role but the latter appears to be the most likely to get the job at Millwall which was the role Rowett was just sacked from after four years in charge.

Then John Eustace appeared to be the front-runner for The Robins' job after his shock dismissal for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City and that could still be the case however it seems that Lampard may now be the one the Bristol City hierarchy want in the dugout.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

Would Frank Lampard be a good fit at Bristol City?

The former England international started his managerial career in the Championship with Derby County back in 2018 and he managed to get the club to the play-off final playing some exciting football.

However, he did not improve on their overall league position of 6th place whilst he was also reliant on loan players from the Premier League with Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori all key players for him.

He did get the Chelsea job after one season in the Championship and he led the side to Champions League qualification with transfer restrictions but not long into his second season he was dismissed after poor form.

Nevertheless the football seemed to be progressive and forward-thinking which led to him getting the Everton job.

When the Toffees were struggling and looked destined for the drop he kept the club up in the 21/22 season but just like his time with Chelsea in his second campaign he was sacked as Everton looked like they were heading towards relegation.

At times Everton looked all at sea and it seemed that the former England international did not have a clear plan of how he wanted his side to play.

This carried on when he was surprisingly given the interim Chelsea role this year as he only managed to win one game out of 11 in all competitions.

So there is proof that he can do a decent enough job in the Championship but on paper it looks like his skills as a manager have declined but at only 45-years-old he may fit the bill of Bristol City wanting a progressive head coach.