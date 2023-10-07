Bradford City's poor start to the 2023-24 League Two season has cost Mark Hughes his job as manager of the Bantams, and the powers-that-be at Valley Parade now need to find the Welshman's successor.

With City languishing in the bottom half of the fourth tier after just three wins in their first 11 league matches, it's important that they get this next appointment right as they could be the individual to lead the West Yorkshire outfit back up the divisions.

Let's take a look at some of the potential options to replace Hughes at Bradford and rank them from the worst to best.

5 Neil Redfearn & Steve Thompson

In somewhat of an unexpected link, the Daily Star are of the belief that Bradford want to speak to two experienced coaches in the form of Redfearn and Thompson.

Despite never being a full-time manager of a club, Thompson is currently in caretaker charge at Oldham Athletic of the National League after the sacking of David Unsworth, and he's temporarily brought Redfearn in as his assistant, with the pair working together previously at Leeds United.

If Bradford were to go with the 58-year-old's, Redfearn would likely be the head coach, with past experience at the likes of Leeds and Rotherham United, but having been out of the management game in men's football since 2016, this wouldn't be the best appointment.

4 Dean Holden

Fired Charlton boss Dean Holden

Holden is clearly highly rated as a coach as he has been an assistant to the likes of Lee Johnson and Michael O'Neill, but his actual managerial career hasn't gone to plan so far.

With Bristol City, he lasted just seven months despite having a flying start to the 2020-21 season, and despite promising big things at Charlton Athletic in the early stages of his December 2022 appointment, he was sacked by the Addicks in August after losing four league matches on the spin.

Whilst Holden has never managed in League Two before, he could be a decent fit for Bradford, especially being a northerner as a Manchester-born man - the 44-year-old is reportedly interested in the vacancy but you'd have to be concerned about how disposable he's been by his two previous clubs.

3 Karl Robinson

Robinson has enjoyed some success in his career, namely with MK Dons who he won promotion to the Championship with back in 2015, and he got Oxford United to the League One play-offs multiple times too.

Results went downhill towards the end of Robinson's time at the latter club, but having spent almost five years in charge at the Kassam Stadium, he was clearly trusted for a long-term project.

The 43-year-old likes his teams to play good football and he would probably be an ambitious appointment for a League Two club.

2 Danny Cowley

Cowley's stock may have taken a dip after being sacked by Portsmouth in early 2023, but there's still time to work his way back up the English footballing pyramid.

His work at Lincoln City led to Cowley being given a chance with Huddersfield Town, but after the Terriers controversially sacked him after less than a year in charge, he headed to Pompey to try and get them back to the Championship.

It did not work out in the end, but should Cowley want to make the move to Bradford and take up a job in West Yorkshire once more, then he'd be one of the top candidates.

1 Leam Richardson

Having won the League One title in 2022 with Wigan Athletic, Richardson is surely the prime candidate for the job - especially being a Yorkshireman as well from Leeds.

Richardson spent plenty of years learning from Paul Cook as his assistant before being handed the role of Wigan manager on a full-time basis in 2020, and he built a squad that ended up being good enough to be promoted to the Championship.

Harshly sacked by the Latics last year, Richardson needs to find a job that can get the best out of him, and whilst he'd perhaps be dropping to a division that he wouldn't have expected, the 43-year-old and Bradford could be a perfect match.