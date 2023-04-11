Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has admitted that the speculation linking him with a move to Huddersfield Town is news to him and has insisted his only focus at the moment is on guiding his current side to success in their upcoming fixtures.

Last weekend, Duff was touted as a potential long-term successor for Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium.

Warnock's contract with Huddersfield is set to reach a crescendo following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon suggested that Huddersfield are taking a keen interest in Duff and would have a better chance of securing his services if the club are competing in a higher division, or at the same level as Barnsley next season.

Duff is currently aiming to achieve promotion with the Reds to the Championship while the Terriers are looking to avoid relegation to League One.

Barnsley kept their hopes of securing a top-two finish in the third-tier alive yesterday by securing a 2-1 win in their meeting with Shrewsbury Town at Oakwell.

Currently five points adrift of Plymouth Argyle, the Reds will be looking to secure a positive result this weekend when they head to The Bolt New Lawn to face Forest Green Rovers.

What did Barnsley boss Michael Duff say about the Huddersfield Town speculation?

Following his side's meeting with Shrewsbury, Duff addressed the speculation linking him with a future move to Huddersfield.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Duff said: "I went for three pints in Barnsley yesterday with the wife because the kids are away and some bloke came up to me and showed it [to] me.

"It was news to me as well.

"It is a by-product of doing well and my focus does not change.

"It is 'win the next game'."

Will Barnsley be able to retain Duff's services for the foreseeable future?

When you consider that Duff has managed to bring a feel-good factor back to Oakwell, Barnsley's supporters will definitely not want to see him depart this summer.

Providing that the Reds go on to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the term, they could potentially go on to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

With Duff's contract at the club set to run until 2025, Huddersfield will have to pay a significant compensation fee in order to have a chance of convincing him to make the move to the John Smith's Stadium.

It could be argued that Duff may find it more beneficial to stay at Barnsley and commit himself to a long-term project instead of sealing a switch to a team that has opted to make three managerial changes this season.