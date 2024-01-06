Highlights Willy Gnonto's long-term future at Leeds United could be secured by him choosing a new agency.

News of Willy Gnonto choosing a new agency could be the perfect tonic for saving his long-term Leeds United future.

A transfer saga ensued in the summer but Gnonto remained a Leeds player and now the Whites are reportedly intent on keeping the 20-year-old, alongside his dynamic wing partner, Crysencio Summerville, during the January transfer window.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Championship side are hoping to stave off potential interest in the pair during the winter market. The duo were the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer transfer window, but both remained at Elland Road past the deadline.

Everton's pursuit of Willy Gnonto

Everton were closely linked with a move for Gnonto last summer. That included bidding for the player in a deal worth a reported £25 million, which was rejected by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was often an exciting option from the bench or when given a chance to prove himself. The forward notched four goals and collected a further four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his future, following Leeds' relegation.

The Italian, at such a tender age, was one of the few bright sparks for the Whites last season despite their relegation from the Premier League. A saga involving the 20-year-old attacker unfolded in the previous transfer window, after reportedly asking not to be included in the side as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

The winger then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with the club's hierarchy and changed his mind.

The interest remains vast, and Gnonto's lack of regular game time recently could see him depart West Yorkshire, with his future likely to be a topic of conversation between now and the end of January.

However, he has struggled somewhat this term for the regular developmental game time he would hope to receive. After starting the first fixtures, an ankle injury sustained by Gnonto earlier in the campaign handed Dan James his chance to shine on the right, where his contributions in the final third in recent months have made it difficult for Daniel Farke to justify dropping him for the 20-year-old.

On the other side, Summerville has shone and made that left-sided wide berth his own. The Dutchman has not only been one of Leeds' best players this season but one of the division's best as well.

Willy Gnonto's career stats - as of 05/01/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Zurich 74 12 10 Leeds United 49 5 5 Italy 13 1 2

The latest on Gnonto's Leeds United future

It means that Gnonto has struggled to break into Daniel Farke’s side consistently, featuring just 21 times from their opening 28 games in all competitions, but crucially, that includes only eight starts.

Gnonto's future is up in the air, and it's imperative that Leeds have contingency plans in case the Italian winger has further interest and departs West Yorkshire for a fresh opportunity.

However, other recent reports have suggested that there is a willingness from Leeds to retain him and they remain "minded" to give the Italian international a new contract at Elland Road despite his desire to leave the club in the previous transfer window.

The Athletic report how there are "suggestions around Gnonto that he is considering changing agent". That's all whilst Leeds "have always been minded to tie him to an improved deal were Gnonto willing to sign one" with the Championship outfit.

Gnonto signed a five-year deal with Leeds in the summer of 2022, which still has three-and-a-half-years to run on it, taking him through until the end of the 2026/27 season, but fresh terms could secure his future for many years to come and keep him firmly tied down at Elland Road.

It would be fantastic news regarding a player with bags of potential and development he is yet to unlock, with Leeds likely to be able to cash in for far more than the fee of just £3.8million paid for his services in 2022.

Selling him now is below his optimal price point, and the 20-year-old could be worth far more to Leeds if he can become a regular starter in the next few years, with the likelihood of that increasing if he has a new agent and a fresh start with a new contract.

There was some speculation among the fanbase that Gnonto was misguided and poorly advised to hand in his transfer request in the first place, but with better influences around him, his future could very much be with his current club.