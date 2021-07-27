News of off-field Derby County departure emerges

Shay Given has left his role as Derby County first-team coach despite having talks over a new deal earlier this month.

The former Ireland international keeper initially joined the Rams as goalkeeping coach in 2018 as part of Frank Lampard’s backroom team, with Given and the coaching staff praised as the Rams reached the play-off final.

Despite Lampard departing for Chelsea, and wanting to take Given with him, the ex-Manchester City man remained at Pride Park under Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney.

During that period his influence has increased, with the 45-year-old a first-team coach last season.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there were doubts about Given’s future, with Rooney explaining that the former stopper missed Derby’s recent friendlies as he was negotiating a new deal.

But, an agreement clearly couldn’t be reached, with The Athletic revealing this afternoon that Given had departed.

That will be a big blow for Rooney, who is having to deal with plenty of issues right now as he has been unable to strengthen his squad with the new season less than two weeks away.

The verdict

This is a blow for Derby as Given was clearly a hugely respected figure at the club, which was backed up by the fact he has worked with three managers and seems to be someone that Rooney would rely on.

So, there’s no point pretending this isn’t a setback for Derby, but in the grand scheme of things they have bigger issues to contend with at the moment.

As for Given, it will be interesting to see if he lands another job in football any time soon.

