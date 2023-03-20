This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford are set to sell star player Ismaila Sarr during the next transfer window, regardless of whether or not they go on to win promotion to the Premier League.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the plan is to move the 25-year-old on this summer.

Sarr's current deal at Vicarage Road expires in the summer of 2024, meaning that he will have just one year remaining on his deal come the end of June.

Aston Villa came close to securing his signature last summer following the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League, but a reported £25 million move collapsed.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers what they made of the decision, and what sort of fee the Hornets can expect to receive this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don't think this news comes as much of a surprise to be honest.

The Hornets being promoted is looking incredibly unlikely and with Sarr having just a year left on his deal, the club simply have to cash in this summer.

In terms of a transfer fee, the Hornets can certainly expect to receive far less than the reported £30 million that they paid for Sarr when they signed him back in 2019.

I think £20 million would be an excellent amount to get for him given his contract and current form, but realistically, the Hornets could be looking at as little as £15 million when you consider his current situation.

Adam Jones

Recording nine goals and five assists in 31 league appearances this season, that's an impressive record and this is why the Hornets should still be looking to generate an eight-figure fee for him.

However, his contract expires at the end of next season and with the Senegal international probably unlikely to put pen to paper on a new contract if his side remain in the Championship

There was talk about him leaving for £25m last summer but Watford were in a stronger negotiating position at that point.

He's young enough to generate a big fee at 25 - but £15m may be a more realistic price tag - depending on how many sides enter the race for him.

If the Hornets can create a bidding war, that would be ideal for them but they certainly shouldn't be looking to lose him for nothing.

Billy Mulley

It is a difficult one to fully assess as Watford have recently turned down £25 million for Ismaila Sarr. A figure they will be lucky to get close to in the summer.

With a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and Sarr's expected departure seemingly being driven by the individual, I think Watford would take something around the £15-20 million mark.

This latest update could generate somewhat of a bidding war, given the ability he still possesses and the fact that he is Premier League ready, whilst interest from across Europe is also likely.

Interest will be there, that is near enough certain but if they are holding out for the £25 million that has previously been offered, then they are digging their own grave.