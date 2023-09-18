Highlights Graham Coughlan has a win percentage of 33.33% in his first season as Newport County manager.

James Rowberry had the highest win percentage among Newport managers at 40.38%, but was sacked after a poor start to the season.

Michael Flynn tops the list with a win percentage of 42%, leading Newport to steady progress and a playoff appearance.

Welsh side Newport County prepare for another season in League Two with Graham Coughlan in charge.

Coughlan guided Newport to 15th in the league last season and is looking to make progress this season with the club.

With his reign still relatively new, how well will he do at the club? We’ve looked back at the five best Newport managers based on win percentage.

With limited data available, here are the five best managers at the club based on win percentage who have managed over 20 games.

5 Warren Feeney, 20.58%

Starting our top five of Newport County’s best managers based on win percentage is Warren Feeney who managed the club in 2016. In total, Feeney managed 34 games, winning only seven of those games. He left Newport with a win percentage of 20.58%.

Feeney initially joined as assistant manager to John Sheridan. Sheridan only lasted 16 games, and Feeney was placed in charge of the club. He started his time as manager well with six wins in 11. However, they ended the season poorly and narrowly avoided relegation.

Feeney was sacked after a poor start to the 2016/17 season. He went on to be assistant manager to Harry Kewell at Crawley Town and Notts County.

4 Graham Coughlan, 33.33%

Just missing out on the top three, at the moment, is current manager Graham Coughlan. Before the start of this season, Coughlan had managed 36 games and won 12 of those games, a win percentage of 33.33%.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle no-nonsense defender joined the club in October 2022. Before managing Newport, he had been at Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town, and Sheffield United U23s.

He finished his first season with Newport 15th in League Two. As he looks to develop the team, his win percentage will change.

3 James Rowberry, 40.38%

Starting the top three of Newport County’s best managers based on win percentage is James Rowberry who managed the club between 2021 and 2022. By taking the role, Rowberry was managing his hometown club.

Rowberry managed 52 games in total, winning 21 of those games. He left the club in October 2022 with a win percentage of 40.38%. Rowberry was sacked after they started the 2021/22 season poorly.

2 Justin Edinburgh, 41.17%

Missing out on top sport narrowly is Justin Edinburgh, who is second on the list of Newport’s best managers based on win percentage. Edinburgh managed 170 games, winning 70 of those games, which is a win percentage of 41.17%.

Edinburgh took over with Newport 23rd in the National League in the 2011/12 season. By the end of the 2012/13 season, Newport were promoted from the National League by winning the play-offs.

After turning down several offers from other clubs, Edinburgh guided Newport to 14th in League Two. He eventually left Newport for Gillingham, who were in League One.

1 Michael Flynn, 42%

Topping the list of Newport’s best managers based on win percentage is Michael Flynn, with a win percentage of 42%. Flynn managed 250 games and won 105 of those games.

After a brief spell as caretaker manager, Flynn was appointed permanent manager after leading the club to Football League survival in the 2016/17 season.

The following season, he led the club to the FA Cup fourth round for the first time. In that round, they forced Tottenham to a replay. They also finished 11th in League Two. Under Flynn, the club made steady progress, reaching the League Two play-offs in the 2018/19 season.

Flynn left the club in the 2021/22 season. He joined Walsall in 2022 and Swindon Town in 2023.