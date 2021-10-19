Newport County set to appoint 36-year-old as new manager

James Rowberry is set to be named the new Newport County manager according to WalesOnline.

Rowberry, 36, has worked as a coach for Cardiff City since 2013 but did gain experience with the Exiles prior to that role. It would be a fashionable appointment at League Two level with Rowberry still only in his mid 30s and with a rich history at the club.

His father, Stephen Rowberry, played for Newport County and James Rowberry was involved in the clubs youth ranks as a teenager.

Rowberry’s current position with the Bluebirds is Lead Development Coach but he has learned his trade in the senior game and has been pursuing a career in the game since he was a young adult. There are similarities to be drawn between Rowberry and Rob Edwards at Forest Green Rovers as for their age but the former has been involved in the coaching side of the game a lot longer.

He completed his UEFA B licence by the age of just 19 and was described by WalesOnline as: “One of the best-qualified young Welsh coaches in the game.”

The Exiles are still only two points off of the play-off places in League Two despite flattering to deceive at the beginning of the campaign and will be looking up again for a new manager bounce to thrust them into promotion contention.

The Verdict

Have Newport County had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Newport had a higher or lower average attendance than Bradford this season? Higher Lower

This potential appointment certainly fits the trend that we have seen in the last few years. Liam Manning at Milton Keynes Dons and Edwards with The Green have made excellently starts to management in the Football League, County supporters will be hoping Rowberry can follow in their footsteps.

With it being Rowberry’s first managerial job his contract will likely be less lucrative than what Michael Flynn was on but with the potential upside that he could acclimatise to League Two management with ease.

County need a fresh set of ideas at the club after two painful play-off final losses in three years and knowing the area like Rowberry clearly does will only stand him in good stead to succeed at the helm.