Newport County secure loan signing

Newport County’s new loan signing Rob Street says he is ‘buzzing’ to be with the Exiles for the remainder of the season.

The deal sees the 20-year-0ld striker join County on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

The youngster is a bright prospect and has six goals to his name from 14 Premier League 2 games this season.

Discussing the move with the club’s official media, Street said: “I heard that Newport were interested and it was a no-brainer to get down here. It’s been a few good days speaking to James Rowberry, I’m feeling really positive.”

He also said there were multiple factors that convinced him to join the club: “The ambition of the club, the position in the league table and the boys. The gaffer says it’s a real good squad, a real ambitious squad. I just want to jump on board and hopefully get promotion.”

The young player will have to impress his new club if he wants a place in the side though as Newport’s current options are strong. Dom Telford is the league’s top scorer whilst Courtney Baker-Richardson has scored eight goals this season.

However, Street is ready for the challenge as he said: “I want to push people and push myself to get into the team. I try and offer a bit of everything, I like to run in behind, get on the end of crosses. I can link play, I try to do all the basics really well and put the ball in the back of the net.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to get started at a big club like this. I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a real opportunity for myself. I’m going to have to up my level and improve on every aspect.”

The Verdict:

This is a great move for the young Palace player. He has really impressed at Premier League 2 level but being out on loan at a successful club in League Two will help him gain valuable experience in league games which will help him develop as a player.

Street seems to have the right attitude too and is prepared to push himself to get the most out of this loan move that he can. The strong competition for attacking places in the squad will keep the players working hard to secure their place in the side.

Newport are currently third in the league and have a great chance at promotion this season. Street will be hoping he can play a part in this for his new club and prove himself in a first team.