Newport County quiz: Does Rodney Parade have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

It looks set to be a nervy end to the season for Newport County.

Sitting sixth in the League Two table following their 4-0 thrashing of Scunthorpe on Tuesday, the Exiles are two points clear of the chasing pack in the battle for a play-off place, with just two games left to play.

Here though, we’re turning attention away from that race for promotion for just a few moments, to find out how much you know, when it comes to how Newport’s Rodney Parade compares to other stadiums.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 18 other stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether those grounds, have a higher or lower capacity than Rodney Parade.

Does Rodney Parade have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Rodney Parade have a higher or lower capacity than the Pirelli Stadium? Higher Lower