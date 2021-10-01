Newport County manager set for shock exit

Newport County boss Michael Flynn is set to leave the club after tomorrow’s game with Scunthorpe United, as per a recent report by the South Wales Argus.

The 40-year-old manager has been at the helm of the Rodney Parade side since 2017 and now appears set to leave at a time when he has a contract which expires at the end of the current season.

It comes following the comments that the Exiles boss made in the wake of their play-off final defeat to Morecambe last term as he admitted at the time that he needed to take some time to consider his future with the club.

However despite making that admission, Flynn chose to stay at the club this summer and has since looked to put together a new squad by bringing in a total of 15 new players.

Alas it appears that the talented young coach will not be seeing pout his contract with the club, with the same report suggesting that tomorrow will be his last game in charge before his assistant, Wayne Hatswell, takes over for the rest of the season.

Quiz: Have Newport County ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have the club ever played in the Southern League? Yes No

Flynn spent three separate spells as a player at Newport before going on to manage the club to survival in 2017 and two controversial play-off final defeats to Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe respectively.

The Verdict

This is sure to come as a big shock to everyone connected with Newport County as they have grown used to having the ever reliable Flynn at the helm of the club.

The 40-year-old has seen his reputation sky rocket since taking on the job at Rodney Parade and has created a dynasty that will be remembered for quite some time.

Newport haven’t had the best start to their season, which will have surely played a factor in Flynn coming to this decision.

However after so many years in charge of the League Two club, the manager may well just feel that he has taken his side as far as he can.