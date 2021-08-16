Newport County fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Exiles transfer deals from over the years

Newport County suffered a frustrating defeat against Mansfield Town on Saturday that has put a slight downer on their start to the campaign that had been solid.

Michael Flynn’s side had managed to secure two victories in their first two games in League and cup against Oldham Athletic and Ipswich Town and that had shown signs that they could be set for a promising campaign in League Two.

The aim for Newport is to go one better than last season where they beaten in the play-off final by Morecambe at Wembley. They have added well to their squad since then but they perhaps just need another one or two positive signings to take them to the next level.

With that in mind, we take a look back at 22 former transfer moves that Newport have made in recent seasons and ask what you can remember about those moves. Can you get 100%!

