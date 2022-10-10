Newport County confirm significant club decision

Newport County have confirmed that manager James Rowberry and assistant manager Carl Serrant have left the club after a tough start to the season.

Rowberry was named as the Exiles boss in October last year and he ended up guiding the side to an 11th place finish, as they finished eight points away from the play-off places.

However, things have been tougher this term, with a 1-0 reverse at home to struggling Rochdale on Saturday the eighth time in 13 games Newport have lost this season, leaving them 18th in the table and just three points above the relegation zone.

Therefore, the pressure has been building on Rowberry and it was announced this evening that the local lad, along with his assistant Serrant, had departed.

The update also revealed that Sporting Director Darren Kelly will be in the dugout for the trip to take on Crawley Town this weekend as the process begins for Rowberry’s replacement.

The Reds are also on the lookout for a new boss after Kevin Betsy was dismissed yesterday.

The verdict

Unfortunately you would have to say this is the right decision as it has been a tough season so far for Newport and the fans would’ve expected the side to be competing in the top half at least.

As is the case with all managers, Rowberry would’ve known that results this season just weren’t good enough and the defeat to Rochdale was a real setback.

Now, it’s about identifying a replacement and it will be interesting to see who they do bring in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.